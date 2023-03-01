Notebook: Facilities will help recruiting, Gage Keys impressing
On Monday Kansas released the renderings for the renovation that will take place inside Anderson Family Football Complex. The plans include upgrades to the locker room and weight room that will make it on par with some of the nicest facilities in the country.
The news was released with player reaction when they saw the changes coming in a video.
“It was great,” Lance Leipold said about the players seeing the video. “I really want to, again, thank Travis and Chancellor Girod for the pace of which we are operating to change this program and the resources and understanding that they have in when we talk about it.”
Leipold said Jalon Daniels and Rich Miller got a sneak-peek look at the model lockers. He was familiar with the company who did the lockers from past experience.
“We worked with this company in Buffalo, and it had the model of what we did in Buffalo compared to the one we have now,” Leipold said. “And it's like a night and day difference of what it is and what it can do and what the guys have now. I don't even know fully if they'll understand it until it's all put together and what the plan is. And as this plan continues to be finalized and then revealed, it's going to be a difference maker for us in so many different ways.”
The plan was to reveal it before spring break, but by doing it now, they can sell it to recruits. The dead period ends today, and recruits will start visiting campus as early as this week.
“I really was glad that they made the decision to do it yesterday for a lot of reasons,” Leipold said. “As we enter a quiet period where we'll start having more prospects on campus starting tomorrow, we're able to talk more about it. It's happening, it's going to happen, and it's not just talk anymore. And that's exciting. And what you're saying as well, it was very important to me that we were able to try to do things for this current group as fast as possible for their efforts and where they're helping take this program.”
Gage Keys already added weight and increased speed
The Jayhawks opened spring practice today and there were several newcomers who stood out physically. One of them is defensive lineman Gage Keys.
Keyes transferred from Minnesota, who had one of the nation’s top defenses. At 6-foot-5, 285 pounds it did not take long to spot him going through drills.
Matt Gildersleeve, the Director of Sports Performance for football, said Keys has made big strides since joining the program in January.
“I remember Gage on his visit,” Gildersleeve said. “We're talking about where do you think your body weight would end up come August with your speed and everything else?”
Gildersleeve said Keys responded, “I think to keep my speed, I probably like 275, be a little bit of a leaner kind of guy.”
Gildersleeve said he is already moving past his original goals.
“He's 285 right now and he's already improved his miles per hour by three miles per hour since he's gotten here,” Gildersleeve said. “So, he's gained almost 17 pounds. Once again, his body has changed tremendously.”
Gildersleeve said Keys has bought into the program. He said Keys has done a good job with nutrition and what is takes to transform his body since arriving.
“He's been a guy that's been at every single one of those leadership meetings,” Gildersleeve said. “And so, the thing that he brings that's unique though, I mean he is wildly explosive. His first step, his punch, his vertical jump. He's fast, he's strong and the way he goes about it matches our culture too as well. He's not a guy that never had any resistance with anything. So, for him that's been a very smooth transition and it's why he is been able to get the results.”