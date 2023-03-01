On Monday Kansas released the renderings for the renovation that will take place inside Anderson Family Football Complex. The plans include upgrades to the locker room and weight room that will make it on par with some of the nicest facilities in the country.

The news was released with player reaction when they saw the changes coming in a video.

“It was great,” Lance Leipold said about the players seeing the video. “I really want to, again, thank Travis and Chancellor Girod for the pace of which we are operating to change this program and the resources and understanding that they have in when we talk about it.”

Leipold said Jalon Daniels and Rich Miller got a sneak-peek look at the model lockers. He was familiar with the company who did the lockers from past experience.

“We worked with this company in Buffalo, and it had the model of what we did in Buffalo compared to the one we have now,” Leipold said. “And it's like a night and day difference of what it is and what it can do and what the guys have now. I don't even know fully if they'll understand it until it's all put together and what the plan is. And as this plan continues to be finalized and then revealed, it's going to be a difference maker for us in so many different ways.”

The plan was to reveal it before spring break, but by doing it now, they can sell it to recruits. The dead period ends today, and recruits will start visiting campus as early as this week.

“I really was glad that they made the decision to do it yesterday for a lot of reasons,” Leipold said. “As we enter a quiet period where we'll start having more prospects on campus starting tomorrow, we're able to talk more about it. It's happening, it's going to happen, and it's not just talk anymore. And that's exciting. And what you're saying as well, it was very important to me that we were able to try to do things for this current group as fast as possible for their efforts and where they're helping take this program.”