JayhawkSlant - Notebook: Fairchild says new offense is dynamic

New Kansas athletic director Travis Goff was at football practice on his first day on the job. The Jayhawks completed their third practice of the spring and said they are just focusing on what they can control. When asked about the future senior safety Ricky Thomas said all they can do is work on getting better. “Man, we're just players, so we just focus in on the task in front of us, and just get better every single day,” Thomas said. “Just put our best foot forward and let whoever take care of that, handle that.” Tight end Mason Fairchild said all they can do is show up ready to work and have a good attitude. “We try not to think about it,” Fairchild said. “We just come in with that attitude that we're going to get better today, and we let what happens, happen, but ultimately, we can't make any decisions. We bring that attitude every day that we're going to get better, and Coach Jones has been doing a great job getting us going and not really worrying about the little things outside of the practices.”









Fairchild likes what he has seen from the offense

Energy at practice continues to be good

Last week the players said the energy has been very good led by Emmett Jones and the staff. With week two underway, there hasn’t been any change. “He's brought all the energy these past couple of days,” Fairchild said. “He's been phenomenal in his role so far, and honestly, he's just done a really great job bringing that energy and really getting us going. Even some days when we're kind of dragging, he gets us going. That's been a big help so far, these first three practices.” Thomas said the players have been feeding off Jones energy and is seeing the improvement. “He's been pretty good so far, been bringing the energy, getting us riled up, ready to go to practice every single day,” Thomas said. “I feel like he's been bringing the energy every day, and we've been getting better every single day.”

Fairchild says offense is dynamic and safeties are improving