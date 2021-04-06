JayhawkSlant - Notebook: Fairchild says new offense is dynamic

Notebook: Fairchild says new offense is dynamic
New Kansas athletic director Travis Goff was at football practice on his first day on the job. The Jayhawks completed their third practice of the spring and said they are just focusing on what they can control.
When asked about the future senior safety Ricky Thomas said all they can do is work on getting better.
“Man, we're just players, so we just focus in on the task in front of us, and just get better every single day,” Thomas said. “Just put our best foot forward and let whoever take care of that, handle that.”
Tight end Mason Fairchild said all they can do is show up ready to work and have a good attitude.
“We try not to think about it,” Fairchild said. “We just come in with that attitude that we're going to get better today, and we let what happens, happen, but ultimately, we can't make any decisions. We bring that attitude every day that we're going to get better, and Coach Jones has been doing a great job getting us going and not really worrying about the little things outside of the practices.”
Energy at practice continues to be good
Last week the players said the energy has been very good led by Emmett Jones and the staff. With week two underway, there hasn’t been any change.
“He's brought all the energy these past couple of days,” Fairchild said. “He's been phenomenal in his role so far, and honestly, he's just done a really great job bringing that energy and really getting us going. Even some days when we're kind of dragging, he gets us going. That's been a big help so far, these first three practices.”
Thomas said the players have been feeding off Jones energy and is seeing the improvement.
“He's been pretty good so far, been bringing the energy, getting us riled up, ready to go to practice every single day,” Thomas said. “I feel like he's been bringing the energy every day, and we've been getting better every single day.”
Fairchild says offense is dynamic and safeties are improving
The offense is getting installed with Mike DeBord and they are showing multiple looks. Fairchild said they are working different ways to move the ball.
“Sometimes we will spread it out, and sometimes we can pack it in, and we can do more than one thing,” he said. “Obviously, we can run the ball up the middle, we can run it wide, we can throw it at any given moment, we can get vertical downfield, and we can tear a defense apart with little, short passes. It's a really dynamic offense, and it allows for a lot of options for what we can do.”
On defense Thomas and Kenny Logan are among the leaders at the safety position. Last year Thomas played 516 snaps and Logan 444, so they will bring experience to the defensive backfield.
Thomas said the fact they have played together will help their chemistry along with some of the younger players.
“I feel like we're getting better,” Thomas said. “Me and Kenny, we've been playing together for three years now, so the chemistry there, we're just getting better. And I feel like the younger guys, they have that want to, so they come in getting the extra work, getting the extra learning with the coaches, asking us questions. They follow along pretty well. They're going to be pretty good.”
When asked what young players are standing out, he cast his vote for Jayson Gilliom.
“I'll go with Jayson,” he said. “I like how he catches on fast. He spent countless hours after practice, countless hours in the film room. He’s flying around every single day and he’s getting better every day. So, I'll say Jason is the guy that's standing out to me right now.”