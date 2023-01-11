Notebook: Free throws, KJ Adams and more fuel late rally over Oklahoma
It felt like Oklahoma stuck to No. 2 Kansas like glue through all phases of Tuesday night’s Big 12 thriller. The game featured 14 lead changes and the Jayhawks (15-1, 4-0 Big 12) trailed the Sooners by as much as 10 points with 5:19 to go in the second half.
Kansas led the Sooners by a single basket at halftime after shooting 13 of 33 from the field in the first half, as OU dominated the glass 21-16 through the first 20 minutes of play. The lack of must-have 2s plagued the Jayhawks all night long, creating FG droughts lasting 11-plus minutes.
Kansas coach Bill Self was disappointed that his group put on a sleepier, uncharacteristic performance versus the Sooners.
“We didn't do anything to really create much havoc,” Self said. “And, we had some individuals have maybe the least productive performance they've had in a long while. And still, yet, our two bigs combined for 32 points. That’s something that we haven't had, anything close to that, all year long.”
Even with forward KJ Adams dipping into double-digits before the break, the KU offense wasn’t producing enough to keep up with the defensive miscues that let OU’s Grant Sherfield and Sam Godwin each stack 10 points heading into the locker room.
And after a second-half performance that didn’t weather the Oklahoma storm much better, the Jayhawks still preserved its undefeated conference status. Kansas rallied back from double digits, scoring nine consecutive points in the final 1:46 before sliding past OU forward Tanner Groves at the free-throw line.
“I don't know that we learned anything more tonight that we didn’t already know,” Self said. I “We knew that (if) you don't play well, you lose anywhere.”
Hugging the free-throw line
Speaking of free throws – Kansas made a lot of them. Shooting 31 of 39 (79%) from the stripe, the Jayhawks leaned on extra points in Tuesday night’s win. Jalen Wilson made the most trips for KU, finishing 10 of 12 from the line.
With 17:35 to go in the second half, Kansas embarked on a 15-point journey from the free-throw line before KJ Adams broke the silence with a two-hand jam at the 5:06 mark.
“We ran such bad offense, our only way to score was to drive it,” Self said. “And so that was our strategy – trying to get to the free throw line. It wasn't trying to shoot perimeter shots, and I don't know that it worked out great, but that was what we wanted to do.”
Wilson, alongside Dajuan Harris, each contributed a pair of free throws in the final second(s) that pushed Kansas over the hump.
Zach Clemence shines off the bench
While it appeared Oklahoma had the KU offense figured out, they may not have done enough homework on Zach Clemence. Clemence, seeing light minutes vs. Oklahoma State and West Virginia, scored eight first-half points that included two 3s.
Oklahoma coach Porter Moser didn’t anticipate the twist Clemence’s first-half success would have. Clemence finished the night with 10 points and three rebounds.
“We did some things we set out to do, but we weren’t expecting Clemence to pick-and-pop and hit 3s, and he did, but we’ve gotta stay the course,” Moser said. “I thought we came out, I thought the guys played the first 17 minutes really well and it just kind of got out of rhythm.”
More big minutes from KJ Adams
Kansas forward KJ Adams was a bright spot on the stat sheet, finishing with a team-high 22 points and six rebounds through 27 minutes on Tuesday night. Adams has now scored in double-figures for nine consecutive games.
Adams, as noted, ended the Jayhawks’ field-scoring drought late in the second half to open up the late 11-2 run that ended in a KU victory.
Teammate Wilson described Adams' recent play during postgame:
“You see (Adams’) confidence just raise,” Wilson said. “He’s just rising to the occasion for a guy that didn’t get much time last year to now be thrown in the fire and be reacting the way we need him to – it’s everything we need to win.”