It felt like Oklahoma stuck to No. 2 Kansas like glue through all phases of Tuesday night’s Big 12 thriller. The game featured 14 lead changes and the Jayhawks (15-1, 4-0 Big 12) trailed the Sooners by as much as 10 points with 5:19 to go in the second half.

Kansas led the Sooners by a single basket at halftime after shooting 13 of 33 from the field in the first half, as OU dominated the glass 21-16 through the first 20 minutes of play. The lack of must-have 2s plagued the Jayhawks all night long, creating FG droughts lasting 11-plus minutes.

Kansas coach Bill Self was disappointed that his group put on a sleepier, uncharacteristic performance versus the Sooners.

“We didn't do anything to really create much havoc,” Self said. “And, we had some individuals have maybe the least productive performance they've had in a long while. And still, yet, our two bigs combined for 32 points. That’s something that we haven't had, anything close to that, all year long.”

Even with forward KJ Adams dipping into double-digits before the break, the KU offense wasn’t producing enough to keep up with the defensive miscues that let OU’s Grant Sherfield and Sam Godwin each stack 10 points heading into the locker room.

And after a second-half performance that didn’t weather the Oklahoma storm much better, the Jayhawks still preserved its undefeated conference status. Kansas rallied back from double digits, scoring nine consecutive points in the final 1:46 before sliding past OU forward Tanner Groves at the free-throw line.

“I don't know that we learned anything more tonight that we didn’t already know,” Self said. I “We knew that (if) you don't play well, you lose anywhere.”