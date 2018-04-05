Corione Harris was the Jayhawks highest ranked recruit in the 2018 class. While many of his friends are still attending high school Harris graduated early to get a head start on his football career as a Jayhawk.
The four-star prospect has turned heads through winter workouts and so far through spring drills.
“I think the thing that Corione brings to the table that I like the most is he's got some dog in him,” head coach David Beaty said. “He likes to hit you just as much as he likes to cover you, and he's athletic as all get out. The kid's got some ability that a lot of them don't have, where he can make a fundamental mistake and his speed and his quickness allows him to make up for it.”
It didn’t take Beaty and the staff very long to see something in Harris.
“It's so hard to tell, but the very first day you could tell something was different about that guy,” Beaty said. “You could tell. Now we're putting a lot in. We'll see how he handles it from there, but, man, I've enjoyed watching him.”
Meacham will take over quarterback coaching duties
During the Jayhawks first open practice offensive coordinator Doug Meacham was working with the quarterback group. Last year Meacham was the wide receivers coach. When asked about Meacham handling the quarterbacks during the practice Beaty said there have been changes on the offensive side.
“No, it's not a one time deal,” Beaty said. “Doug's going to move over and coach quarterbacks. He's our offensive coordinator, and for us, we're always looking to make sure that we've got the best combination. The good news about that for us is that we've got great, great coaches that can do it.”
Last season Garrett Riley worked with the quarterbacks and this year will move back to the wide receivers. That is a familiar position for him because that was his position group before he arrived at Kansas.
“Garrett's going to move back over to what he did when he was at East Carolina,” Beaty said. “He worked with the inside receivers and tight ends.”
Justin Johnson will also handle the receivers Beaty announced on Thursday.
Every OL practicing snaps after loss of Ribordy
A big loss on the offensive line came when it was announced yesterday that Mesa Ribordy is taking a medical redshirt and will not return to the team.
That leaves a void with players who have experience snapping the football. Beaty said they are taking a committee approach at the center position.
“We've got every single guy we have on the roster that's an offensive lineman are snapping every day,” he said. “That doesn't mean they're all snapping in practice, but when those guys are getting done with their workouts every day, those guys are actually all snapping.”