Corione Harris was the Jayhawks highest ranked recruit in the 2018 class. While many of his friends are still attending high school Harris graduated early to get a head start on his football career as a Jayhawk.

The four-star prospect has turned heads through winter workouts and so far through spring drills.

“I think the thing that Corione brings to the table that I like the most is he's got some dog in him,” head coach David Beaty said. “He likes to hit you just as much as he likes to cover you, and he's athletic as all get out. The kid's got some ability that a lot of them don't have, where he can make a fundamental mistake and his speed and his quickness allows him to make up for it.”

It didn’t take Beaty and the staff very long to see something in Harris.

“It's so hard to tell, but the very first day you could tell something was different about that guy,” Beaty said. “You could tell. Now we're putting a lot in. We'll see how he handles it from there, but, man, I've enjoyed watching him.”