Notebook: Ianello as General Manager, filling out staff

On Tuesday morning Lance Leipold announced several members of his off-the-field staff. The first name on the list was Rob Ianello. Ianello served as the associate head coach for Leipold at Buffalo. Before that he was the wide receivers coach and recruiting coordinator at Kansas. He was named one of the top recruiters in the country during his time at Notre Dame. Leipold said Ianello will oversee recruiting and lead the day-to-day operations with the official title of General Manager. “Rob's going to work closely day in and day out with me on a lot of things,” Leipold said. “Really our whole organization. He'll be heavily involved in personnel, our recruiting organization, process, evaluations, and then being close with me, looking at the current roster and things. I think some of you are familiar with Rob's name from the past. Leipold continued: “He's well-established in this profession. I've known Rob for 30 years and I don't think he takes a back seat to anyone when it comes to organizing, recruiting, and day to day operations. He was my right hand in Buffalo, was a very important hire to me at that time. And getting Rob here was extremely important to me again. And as I told him, selfishly, I need and want him in this position as much as being a non-field coach for what we want to get accomplished here in as quickly as possible.” Linebackers coach Chris Simpson will get the recruiting coordinator title on the staff of on-field coaches.

Leipold said he wanted coaches who wanted to be at Kansas

Now that Leipold has his staff assembled, he is hoping to see things move faster. The last couple weeks have been getting to know the players, finalize his staff, and start preparing for what will be a busy June. Leipold brought a good number of coaches from Buffalo but also retained several at Kansas. Among those coaches joining him from Buffalo are coordinators Andy Kotelnicki and Brian Borland. “The coordinators have done a great job of, as we say, blending our staff,” he said. “I think that's kind of way to get on the same page, X's and O's wise. And that's why having Andy and Brian here, they know me, and they've been able to disseminate a little bit of expectations within the coaching ranks.” When Leipold built his staff and mixed in current Kansas assistant coaches it came down to the right fit and those who wanted to be at Kansas. “Their desire that they wanted to be here and be part of this was number one,” he said. “There's a lot of things there. Change is difficult for everyone. And to understand though, as I told them is, you're part of a new staff. You've taken a new job. You just get the benefit of not having to sell your house or find a new house, or change schools for your kids and do those things.”

Leipold said Borland's defenses get better in second half

The question came up to describe Borland’s defense. Leipold paused for a second to think about his answer. He talked about the improvement his units show in the second half and hinted one reason was the halftime adjustments he makes. Leipold said you notice what they accomplish and improve in the second half. “I think when you watch Brian, he's not going to have a ton of words,” Leipold said. “He's going to be quiet. He's very humble. But I always say this, (they are) fundamentally sound. I've always been impressed with Brian, how he goes through game preparation. And he's always seen our second halves. “I think when you go back and look at some times when we're playing good football, sometimes how well we play in the second half in close football games. And he's able to get a good read on things and go that way.”