JayhawkSlant - Notebook: Jones talks about Goff, scrimmage, quarterbacks

Travis Goff made it clear from the day he landed he wanted to assess the football program to find out the best direction. Goff has been at the Anderson Family Football Complex talking with coaches and analyzing what the program needs. Some of those conversations have been with interim head coach Emmett Jones. “He’s clean cut, sharp and crazy about the University of Kansas,” Jones said. “That's my true impression. Soon as I saw him, that dude was sharp. I told him that too, ‘You look good in that suit.’ Clean cut, haircut. I'm all about that. “I can also tell you this too, he's very sharp and bright and I liked the approach he's taken, because if it was me, I would take the same approach. Really, I'm doing that myself also. But I can tell he's crazy about the University of Kansas, so it's great to have a Jayhawk back at home.” Jones said he’s heard nothing new from Goff and is trying to keep his focus on getting the program ready for spring practices. “Basically, it’s the same information he's told you guys and told the staff a couple days over in his press conference,” Jones said. “It's the same message. Shoot, I just focus on this team. I just focus on these guys, these coaches. I just move forward one day at a time. Everything else will work itself out. So long as we take care of this facility, take care of these guys, it'll work itself out.”

Jones likes the approach Goff is taking with the program

Jones likes the communication he sees

The Jayhawks are completing their second week of spring football and the most recent practices have included scrimmage-type situations. “The last two practices, we had different situations where we had some scrimmaging going on,” Jones said. “There has been a lot of flying around, a lot of energy, guys getting after each other, plenty physicality going on, guys playing with grit.” Jones didn’t mention specifics about players but talked about how the team is showing progress. He has gone back to the phrase that iron sharpens iron. “One thing that stood out today, you could see us still continue to make their progress for us, trying to achieve our goal,” he said. “And that main goal is just progress over perfection. So, that's the mindset each day, just trying to be better one percent each day. “Those guys are really doing a great job of accepting the challenges from the coaches and pass that message to the rest of the team. And we are seeing results. Iron sharpens iron is what we talked about today. Thursday, a different group got out there, then another group, then that other group came out today and had a little chip on their shoulder and responded the right way. That's what it's about.” One area Jones has talked about is communication. After Saturday’s practice he saw good things in regards to that aspect from different position groups. “And one thing I saw today, there was excellent communication going on,” he said. “Guys were relaying that message across the board. We put them in certain situations where it can be massive tempo and guys responding. The O-line doing a good job for us getting set, spotting, finding the ball. Wide outs getting back on the line of scrimmage. Quarterbacks communicating quick as possible. “Same thing on the defensive side. That message is getting translated from the sideline to the field quick as possible. Getting lined up and stance assignment driven at the same time in that hostile situation. So that's how we gauge that. We know how we’re setting the practice up. We want to see how those guys respond, and we definitely seeing progress.”

