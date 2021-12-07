Notebook: Joseph Yesufu on win at SJU, finding the rim, and Remy Martin

After passing St. John’s with a double-digit win in Queens, Kansas returns this week for another solid test against UTEP at the T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, MO Tuesday night. Sophomore guard Joseph Yesufu says the Jayhawks got some of their mojo back after topping the Red Storm on the road. “It’s very meaningful,” Yesufu said. “We’ve been struggling a lot these past weekends. Teams have been scoring too easy on us and that’s not gonna help when it comes to conference play. You definitely gotta learn how to shut teams down.” Kansas has allowed 70+ points in each of its last three matchups, raising some red flags about where the defense truly stands. “Our defense needs a lot of work,” Yesufu said. “I think (St. John’s) scored 26 points in 8 minutes, that can’t happen. In practice, we’ve been really harping on our defense, and (Coach Self) has really been on us, so it’s definitely going to change.”

Adding the scoring element to his game

Despite encouragement from his teammates, Yesufu has been rather reluctant to break out his scoring ability. But the Drake transfer says he’s starting to shift his focus towards the rim. “They are saying I’ve been hesitant about a lot of things because I’m trying to do what’s best for the team and whatever it takes,” Yesufu said. “I’ve been trying to defend, do everything outside of scoring. But they’ve been preaching to me that I got to score, do what I do best.” But Yesufu has also acquired a taste for the defensive side of the game. He stressed the importance to pick up the slack on the other end of the court. “I love to get under people’s skin,” Yesufu said. “Getting steals and taking the load off the people behind me, so they don’t need to help as much. (Coach Self)’s been really emphasizing that to me.”

Chemistry with Remy Martin