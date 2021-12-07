Notebook: Joseph Yesufu on win at SJU, finding the rim, and Remy Martin
After passing St. John’s with a double-digit win in Queens, Kansas returns this week for another solid test against UTEP at the T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, MO Tuesday night.
Sophomore guard Joseph Yesufu says the Jayhawks got some of their mojo back after topping the Red Storm on the road.
“It’s very meaningful,” Yesufu said. “We’ve been struggling a lot these past weekends. Teams have been scoring too easy on us and that’s not gonna help when it comes to conference play. You definitely gotta learn how to shut teams down.”
Kansas has allowed 70+ points in each of its last three matchups, raising some red flags about where the defense truly stands.
“Our defense needs a lot of work,” Yesufu said. “I think (St. John’s) scored 26 points in 8 minutes, that can’t happen. In practice, we’ve been really harping on our defense, and (Coach Self) has really been on us, so it’s definitely going to change.”
Adding the scoring element to his game
Despite encouragement from his teammates, Yesufu has been rather reluctant to break out his scoring ability. But the Drake transfer says he’s starting to shift his focus towards the rim.
“They are saying I’ve been hesitant about a lot of things because I’m trying to do what’s best for the team and whatever it takes,” Yesufu said. “I’ve been trying to defend, do everything outside of scoring. But they’ve been preaching to me that I got to score, do what I do best.”
But Yesufu has also acquired a taste for the defensive side of the game. He stressed the importance to pick up the slack on the other end of the court.
“I love to get under people’s skin,” Yesufu said. “Getting steals and taking the load off the people behind me, so they don’t need to help as much. (Coach Self)’s been really emphasizing that to me.”
Chemistry with Remy Martin
Both Remy Martin and Yesufu have experience up top, which has produced a mutual relationship in handing off point guard duties so far. Yesufu says he’s more than happy to carry some of the weight off Martin’s shoulders.
“He plays heavy minutes,” Yesufu said. “When I come in, I try to take the load off him so he won’t have to be on the ball. I try to make it easy for him, and we talk about that when I get on the court. I’m trying to do what benefits him and what it takes to win.”
The pair have been able to feed off each other’s intensity as well, tightening up the seams for a more tight, focused performance.
“It definitely gives (Martin) some breathing room,” Yesufu said. “When I’m being a pest on the ball, people could easily get steals and deflections and all that. My whole thing is to make everybody else comfortable and bring energy to the floor.”