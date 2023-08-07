Kansas came up on the losing end against the Bahamian National Team, which included NBA players Buddy Hield and Eric Gordan, 87-81. Dajuan Harris led the way for the Jayhawks with 23 points, followed by Kevin McCullar and Hunter Dickinson, who scored 19 and 16 respectively.

Nicolas Timberlake benefits in a big way from trip to Puerto Rico

The trip to Puerto Rico was very beneficial for the newcomers on Kansas’ roster. Nicolas Timberlake, who spent his entire college career at Towson, upgraded his competition level mightily after facing off against some NBA talent.

“Definitely a little adjustment from playing in the CAA and then the first couple of games here at Kansas going against Buddy Hield and Eric Gordon, so a little bit of an adjustment, but I mean I’m enjoying every single part of it.”

Timberlake was excited just to see some different competition outside of his teammates, as he hadn’t gotten such an experience when he was at Towson.

“I was excited when Coach Self said we had a foreign trip,” Timberlake said. Just to play someone new, I’ve been in the summer at Towson so I know how boring it can get just playing against each other from June until November.

Timberlake had a very productive trip, as today he ended up with 13 points on three-of-seven shooting from deep. He’ll be asked to shoot the ball a lot, as he, Arterio Morris, and Elmarko Jackson compete for the final starting spot.

Dajuan Harris was asked to shoot and responded:

Anyone who’s watched Kansas basketball in the last three years knows that Dajuan Harris can tend to be hesitant to look for himself to be a scorer. Obviously, he does well as a defender and facilitator, but head coach Bill Self demanded more out of him going into the last game of the trip for Kansas.

“It was encouraging to see Dajuan take seven threes,” Self said. “I told him he needed to take at least five and he did.”

With the 23-point total that Harris compiled today, it would’ve been a career-high had it been done during the regular season.

“The first two games I got my assists like I normally do,” Harris said. “My mentality coming into this game was to shoot the ball and have confidence.”

With the large amount of weapons surrounding Harris this year, he’ll need to be more aggressive to help create more opportunities for them. He talked about making teams pay for going underneath ball screens as something that could be essential for his team.

“Teams like to go under on me a lot because they don’t want me to get in the lane so really just me stepping up and making a shot like I did in today’s game,” Harris said.

Bill Self’s thoughts post-Puerto Rico trip:

Trips to Puerto Rico and other locations for college teams are beneficial in a lot of ways. Now that the trip is over, along with the practices that come along with it, Self seems to be feeling good about where his team is. However, there are a few things that Self will make points of emphasis before they take the floor against Fort Hays State on Nov.1.

“We didn't execute down the stretch as well as we could have on both ends and certainly we couldn't get the ball to go in the basket and we missed all our free throws,” Self said. “I’m amazed that we were 14-of-23 because it seemed like to me we didn't make any.”

Despite the things that they didn’t do well, Self is very aware that it’s August and that there were things that they hadn’t worked on much, if at all, before making the trip down. He cited Dickinson being doubled in the post, and the defensive movement hadn't been hammered down yet.

He is very hopeful on the defensive front, calling Harris, McCullar, and Adams great individual defenders. Mixing in Dickinson’s height will also be helpful, but the Jayhawks simply haven’t stressed the defensive end that much yet.

Injury concerns:

Arterio Morris wasn’t playing today for the Jayhawks, something that was predetermined going into the last game for the Jayhawks. The broadcast also showed McCullar leave the game for a little bit of the second half but return to the floor with a twisted ankle.

Lastly, Self said that KJ Adams was dealing with a hamstring injury “for a couple of days,” before the last contest that he didn’t know about. He said that Adams wasn’t himself for the last game.

All in all, McCullar returned to the game and seemed to be fine. Adams, while maybe not himself, was still out there and moving. Morris was held out for precautionary measures it seemed like. It seems that the Jayhawks are going to fly home with just some minor bumps and bruises as they get ready for the season.



