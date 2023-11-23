Offensive coordinator Andy Kotelnicki has put together game plans for three different starting quarterbacks through 11 games this season. As he prepares for Cincinnati, he talked about how the wildcat packages have benefitted the offense, freshman quarterback Cole Ballard's toughness and the benefit of having a lot of veteran players to help the young ones.

Wildcat adds to the versatility of the offense

Advertisement

Against Kansas State and Texas Tech, the Jayhawks ran a lot of plays out of the wildcat formation. They had Devin Neal and Torry Locklin taking snaps. Kotelnicki points to the growth of the team for why they have been able to stay consistent with the unconventional formation. "I think we have the ability to grow, maximize any package in our offense based off of maybe what you need to help win a game," Kotelnicki said. He also credits the multiplicity that his players have shown throughout the season, and that it is not easy to be as versatile as they have been. "You never go in and say, 'hey, you know what, we're going to run this and do this a little bit because by the time we get to week eleven we'll be able to do it eight times,'" Kotelnicki said. "But it's part of what we do and when guys understand they're apart of our multiplicity allows us for when we feel like we need to do it against opponent, that you can do more of it or less of something as it goes."

Kotelnicki likes the toughness Ballard has shown as a true freshman

Kotelnicki loves Ballard's toughness

Cole Ballard has not showed any form of hesitation when tucking the ball to run. As a result, the true freshman is coming into the facility sore the next day. Kotelnicki has loved the toughness Ballard has shown. "My favorite thing about him is how tough he is," Kotelnicki said. "That's awesome. That's one of the things he's going to learn. It's a little bit different than getting hit in high school." While it can sometimes be unsettling for a coaching staff to see a quarterback be as physical as Ballard, Kotelnicki knows that that kind of play can fire up a team. "He's going out there and taking on tackles and at some point we can recognize that we've got enough and we can protect ourselves more," Kotelnicki said. "And that's true for most skill players, but it's inspiring to watch people play tough, right, I think, in any sport. And so when he's doing that, I think it's pretty sweet to watch." Kotelnicki also said he wants to look after Ballard's future, but that won't take away from his toughness. They want to coach players that are not afraid to get physical, no matter what position they play. "We preach being physical and tough in this program and we want that to encompass all positions," he said.



Seniority helping the younger players