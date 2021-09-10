Notebook: Kotelnicki preparing the offense for first road test

Andy Kotelnicki’s offense wasn’t the most fast-paced college football on television last week, but it got the job done where it counts. Making the road trip to Coastal Carolina will be another true test for his group and will provide the opportunity to adjust a few things from the previous week. But Kotelnicki’s watched the tapes, and he has a decent expectation for the Chanticleers ‘defense. “You look at what they did last year, and it was pretty consistent,” he said. “They have an identity. When you look at their defense, you got to think some of those guys are four-year starters.” He continued: “There's no reason for them to change what they're doing. They're playing with a lot of confidence. They know what they're doing. They're executing it at a pretty high level. We got to do a good job of putting stress on them in certain ways within the offense, and we got to go up there and be an execution offense to combat that.” Kotelnicki believes execution is a key component of any offense. He’s committed to making it a signature part of his time here at Kansas. “There's a Bill Walsh quote,” he said. “‘You can never simply reduce the game to a point where you just blame players for not physically overwhelming the opponent.’ It's our job as coaches to make sure we're doing a good job putting our kids in a position where they can execute.”

Kotelnicki said Bean made the adjustments needed (AP)

Kotelnicki says Jason Bean's coming along well

Jason Bean debuted as the starter last week and put on a decent performance considering the time frame of his arrival. Flourishing late during fall camp, Bean earned the redshirt junior the top job ahead of the Week 1 matchup with South Dakota. Kotelnicki believes that experience is putting him on the right track. “He's got track speed,” he said. “We have had that before. And how much he uses it, how much it works when the football is live, that kind of depends on what happens when guys start getting tackled and everything.” “I've dealt with scenarios where guys struggled to make those corrections from week one to week two, let alone within the same game. For him to do that tells me that his upside is still just rising, and I think he'll continue to get better every day. Coach Z is doing a great job working with him.” Bean completed 17 of 26 passes against the Coyotes last week. But his action on the ground caught the attention of the opposing defense. Improvement to Bean’s scrambling ability may set this offense up for success against Coastal, assuming the offensive line can give him enough time to make the right decision.

Watch for a different rushing rotation

Junior Velton Gardner accepted most of the touches last week against South Dakota. The road trip to Conway may shift things around a bit. Kotelnicki knows the depth he’s working with, but he wants to see some changes out of the backfield first. Between Gardner, Torry Locklin, and Devin Neal it was a considerably ineffective night on the ground for the Jayhawks. “We probably didn't get to see what we wanted with Devin Neal because we just didn't have any sustained drives going, especially early in the game. The depth that your running back position will show up a heck of a lot more when you can sustain some drives, which we need to do a better job of.” Hitting some fall camp injuries ahead of kick-off, Kotelnicki had to make a quick switch. He assigned some running duties to redshirt freshman Torry Locklin. Locklin is a young player Kotelnicki is excited about working with. He noted his adaptability to the position and how it’s coming in handy now. “He's a tremendous athlete,” he said. “And he's kind of been jack of all trades from playing receiver. He played quarterback in the past, so he's got a great understanding of the game of football and what he's doing.” He continued: “He certainly fits that bill, so he's been able to understand what we're doing. He is a diverse athlete, and we want to be able to use him that way. You have to be careful that, as a coach, you're not asking kids to be a jack of all trades and a master of none. That's always a challenge.”

He's impressed with Mason Fairchild and Trevor Kardell