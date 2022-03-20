Notebook: KU players react to close second-round win over Creighton

With less than 1:00 to go in the second round of the 2022 NCAA Tournament, No. 1 seed Kansas found itself in a 1-point battle with No. 9 seeded Creighton in Fort Worth, Texas.

Senior McCormack blocked a critical layup try from Bluejays freshman Trey Alexander with 0:34 left, allowing two pairs of free throws from super senior Remy Martin and redshirt sophomore Jalen Wilson to send the Jayhawks to their first Sweet Sixteen since 2018.

Reflecting on his vital stop, McCormack said the outlook was simple for him Saturday afternoon.

“The whole mindset is 'just survive and advance',” McCormack said. “I did whatever my team needed me to do. I know he got by, but I forced him to the baseline. He either had to go up one side or the other and make a tough shot. Luckily, I made a clean block, and it was a game-deciding play.”

McCormack posted just 7 points against the Bluejays, grabbing 8 rebounds along the way to help Kansas earn its 24th Sweet Sixteen appearance in program history.

After hitting the final two free-throws to seal up the second-round win, Wilson said it’s a different type of basketball in March.

“Coming into this tournament, you never know who we're going to play,” Wilson said.

“You never know the style,” he added. “Like Coach said today, the way they guarded us was different than what we've seen before. Just coming in and having to play the same type of game. And even though teams adjust, we still got to stick to what we do best.”