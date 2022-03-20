Notebook: KU players react to close second-round win over Creighton
With less than 1:00 to go in the second round of the 2022 NCAA Tournament, No. 1 seed Kansas found itself in a 1-point battle with No. 9 seeded Creighton in Fort Worth, Texas.
Senior McCormack blocked a critical layup try from Bluejays freshman Trey Alexander with 0:34 left, allowing two pairs of free throws from super senior Remy Martin and redshirt sophomore Jalen Wilson to send the Jayhawks to their first Sweet Sixteen since 2018.
Reflecting on his vital stop, McCormack said the outlook was simple for him Saturday afternoon.
“The whole mindset is 'just survive and advance',” McCormack said. “I did whatever my team needed me to do. I know he got by, but I forced him to the baseline. He either had to go up one side or the other and make a tough shot. Luckily, I made a clean block, and it was a game-deciding play.”
McCormack posted just 7 points against the Bluejays, grabbing 8 rebounds along the way to help Kansas earn its 24th Sweet Sixteen appearance in program history.
After hitting the final two free-throws to seal up the second-round win, Wilson said it’s a different type of basketball in March.
“Coming into this tournament, you never know who we're going to play,” Wilson said.
“You never know the style,” he added. “Like Coach said today, the way they guarded us was different than what we've seen before. Just coming in and having to play the same type of game. And even though teams adjust, we still got to stick to what we do best.”
The Remy Show
While McCormack made his most significant contributions late, Martin posted his second-straight game as Kansas’ leading scorer, posting 20 points this time around against Creighton.
Stacking his season-high scoring performance (20) in 29:00 of floortime, Martin picked up Kansas in the first half when usual suspect Ochai Agbaji struggled from the field. Agbaji talked about his teammate’s path to the tournament and watching Martin take the torch.
“His attitude the entire year, I think, is what has gotten him prepared for this moment,” Agbaji said. For him to shine, for him to go on out there and just be Remy, it was really nice to see. I’m just so proud of him.”
Wilson, who earned his fourth double-double of the season with 14 points and 14 rebounds, said Martin fueled Kansas when it needed it most.
“He was the player of the game with his energy,” Wilson said. “Being able to create his own shot, especially when we needed a shot late into the clock. For him to be so much of a good teammate throughout the year and show leadership throughout the year, no matter what going on. And now for him to step up like this is huge. He makes our team go farther than we could without him.”
Winning the glass
Kansas arguably wouldn’t be in the same position if it wasn’t for its massive rebounding performance against Creighton. The Jayhawks grabbed 47 total rebounds, with more than 70% coming on the defensive end.
Junior Christian Braun chipped in 8 of those rebounds and believes that winning the boards is core to getting downhill.
“It helps us when we defensive rebound because we’re getting stops when we’re running,” Braun said. “That’s always one indicator for us that if we get a defensive rebound, and we’re doing good on the boards, then we’re probably getting out in transition and we’re getting stops and we’re probably winning the game.”
Even with an edge off the hoop, Kansas still found themselves fighting off blows from the Creighton offense throughout the game. Braun said it took the entire team to shake the pressure and place the team in a position to turn the tide for good.
“It was a team effort,” Braun said. “We had a guy like Remy Martin carry in the first half, Jalen Wilson's downhill all game. Ochai (Agbaji) stepped up and hit some big shots at the end of the second half.”
Everybody stepped up and did their thing,” he added. “Dave had a huge block. It wasn't Dave's best game. It was a hard matchup for Dave, but Dave gets a huge block down the stretch. There wasn't a single person in the game that didn't make an impact. (Jalen) Coleman-Lands comes in and gets an offensive rebound, layup, and hits a three. It was a team effort. We're just excited to move on.”
Hear everything the players said after the game on SLANT TV.