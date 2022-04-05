Notebook: KU players react to national title victory over North Carolina

New Orleans – 15 points. Top-seeded Kansas trailed by 15 points to North Carolina at halftime in college basketball’s most important game. And after a second-half comeback for the ages, the Jayhawks cut down the nets after denying a last-second three-pointer from UNC sophomore Caleb Love. Redeeming its poor 30% first-half field goal percentage, KU opened the second half with an alley-oop slam from senior David McCormack just seconds back on the floor. Proceeding with their offensive turnaround, the Jayhawks placed themselves back in the picture in a matter of minutes behind double-doubles from both senior David McCormack and junior Christian Braun. When asked what snapped for Kansas in the second half, McCormack credited sophomore Dajuan Harris, who finished with just 2 points on the evening but applied a defensive edge that allowed the Jayhawks to hang in the fight when things turned ugly. “It was Dajuan,” McCormack said. “He sparked it in the second half. Coach (Self) said it in the locker room. Just his defensive pressure rubbed off on everyone else and that's where we got that momentum from on the defensive end and everything else fell in place on the offense.” McCormack himself laid in the final two baskets for Kansas, a fitting accomplishment after finding his rhythm late this season after battling a foot injury. The senior forward’s late jumper placed KU out front 72-69 with just 0:22 left on the clock. “It was a big play,” McCormack said. “And it shows how much trust Coach and teammates have in me. Coach called the play and said we're going to throw it inside and we have trust in you and faith in you to deliver and get us a basket. I just prevailed; I made the basket happen. I appreciate them for allowing me to have that opportunity.”

The second-half mojo

Overcoming the largest halftime deficit (16) since Loyola Chicago trailed Cincinnati by 15 back in 1963, the Jayhawks snapped North Carolina’s 29-game winning streak when leading at the break. Confident in his team’s durability, super senior Mitch Lightfoot KU was battle-tested coming into the national title and it was going to take a lot more than a 15-point lead to shut them down. “With the group of guys as experienced as this and been around and know each other so well, it's kind of hard to see us get rattled,” Lightfoot said. “And I think we bounced back at halftime. Coach (Self) had a great message for us, and he challenged us to be better and to have more pride. And we did that.” McCormack, the motivator on and off the floor, said he didn’t lose his cool when North Carolina caught Kansas on the run heading into halftime. The senior big man had a simple message for his teammates when adversity called. “I was in the locker room telling the guys, ‘just believe in yourself, have fun with it; it’s our last game regardless. Do what you need to do because that’s how we got here in the first place.’ And we came out in the second half, Dajuan (Harris) dictated the game on defense; everybody else just followed suit.”

Conference play had KU ready for the Final Four