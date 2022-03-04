Notebook: KU players talk close call with TCU and more

Thursday's matchup with TCU was a grind for No. 6 Kansas (24-6, 13-4 Big 12), as the Jayhawks pulled out the win in the final minutes to retain its contention for at least a share of the Big 12 title. Beating the Horned Frogs on their home court, Kansas has now won 13 conference games for a 15th-straight season under Bill Self. But this game had a little extra meaning, as the Jayhawks find themselves back in the win column after dropping back-to-back games for the first time this season. Junior Christian Braun said TCU was calling the shots off the boards from the tip. "They were the more aggressive team overall with offensive rebounding and defense," Braun said. "We knew that we kind of had to punch them back. We had to respond, and we knew that this game was important for our goal and so that's what we did." Braun, who posted 12 points, was one of four total Jayhawks (Agbaji 22, Harris 11, McCormack 10) dipping into double-digit scoring. The junior hit a late second-half three to kick Kansas back into gear. Teammate and senior Ochai Agbaji said that had a big impact on their ability to pull off the win. "Credit to them, down there even in Fort Worth," Agbaji said. "They are a great team. But you know when we kind of have that stretch where we build our lead, and CB was a part of that, it's just huge. I'm just proud of him for that. It just got me pumped up."

Agbaji said TCU put up a tough fight. (Denny Medley/USA Today Sports)

It came down to a final play

After TCU senior Chuck O'Bannon Jr. hit all three of his free throws following an unfortunate shooting foul behind the arc from Kansas' KJ Adams, the Frogs were able to tie things up once more and possibly force overtime with 0:36 to go. The Jayhawks turned the ball over with 0:09 to go and the stage was set for TCU. But a game-sealing block from sophomore Dajuan Harris swept the game under the rug. Harris said there were a lot of moving parts on the final play. "We were going to switch five, but I thought he was going to shoot a three," Harris said. "I didn't know he was going to keep driving like that. When he kept going, I didn't want to foul. I just jumped up and blocked it. I thought he was going to shoot a three though." After a quiet performance against the same TCU squad on Tuesday night, Harris received a little extra motivation in practice before Thursday's game. Harris logged three assists and two steals to accompany "We had film yesterday," Harris said. "We watched the TCU game (and) Coach called me something I didn't like, so I had to show him I wasn't that word he called me." "I can't even say it." Agbaji didn't repeat the word either but knew it put a different kind of motor in Harris coming into Thursday night. "(Self) said something about how Juan hadn't scored in the past two games," Agbaji said. "I can't repeat it either. It was just kind of challenging Juan to step up, step up to the plate and that's what he did exactly this game."

