Notebook: KU players talk regular-season sweep of the Wildcats

Shooting a season-high 64% (41-of-61) from the field, No. 5 Kansas had a clear rhythm established down the stretch when Kansas State made the trip to Lawrence Tuesday night.

KU (23-4, 12-2 Big 12) scored a season-high 53 points heading into halftime and didn’t allow Bruce Weber’s Wildcats to come back within 11 in the second half.

Agbaji’s game-high 23 points were a leading factor Tuesday night for the Jayhawks, and for good reason. KU’s leading scorer surpassed Wilt Chamberlain (1,433) on the Kansas all-time scoring list at No. 26 with 1,456 career points.

But the senior didn’t even know what he’d accomplished.

“Oh, I didn’t know that,” Agbaji said with a smile. “That’s an honor.”

That milestone, if you hadn’t already been tracking Agbaji’s points, might’ve slipped under the rug considering how fast the Jayhawks played on the floor.

It was that quick pace that helped Kansas find its groove early on. And Agbaji believes his group is starting to find the right balance heading into March.

“It’s good, you know, definitely late in the season,” Agbaji said. “Guys stepping up to the table and in big games like these when they matter the most. That’s just good to see.”

Junior Christian Braun, who posted a second-best 20 points, said this Kansas team likes to have its speed tested, especially in transition.

“I would say that we like it when teams try to push the pace with us,” Braun said.“I don’t think any team in the country can play that fast with us,” he added. “And we’re a good team in transition, so if teams want to play like that, then we’ll score 100 points.”