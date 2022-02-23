Notebook: KU players talk regular-season sweep of the Wildcats
Shooting a season-high 64% (41-of-61) from the field, No. 5 Kansas had a clear rhythm established down the stretch when Kansas State made the trip to Lawrence Tuesday night.
KU (23-4, 12-2 Big 12) scored a season-high 53 points heading into halftime and didn’t allow Bruce Weber’s Wildcats to come back within 11 in the second half.
Agbaji’s game-high 23 points were a leading factor Tuesday night for the Jayhawks, and for good reason. KU’s leading scorer surpassed Wilt Chamberlain (1,433) on the Kansas all-time scoring list at No. 26 with 1,456 career points.
But the senior didn’t even know what he’d accomplished.
“Oh, I didn’t know that,” Agbaji said with a smile. “That’s an honor.”
That milestone, if you hadn’t already been tracking Agbaji’s points, might’ve slipped under the rug considering how fast the Jayhawks played on the floor.
It was that quick pace that helped Kansas find its groove early on. And Agbaji believes his group is starting to find the right balance heading into March.
“It’s good, you know, definitely late in the season,” Agbaji said. “Guys stepping up to the table and in big games like these when they matter the most. That’s just good to see.”
Junior Christian Braun, who posted a second-best 20 points, said this Kansas team likes to have its speed tested, especially in transition.
“I would say that we like it when teams try to push the pace with us,” Braun said.“I don’t think any team in the country can play that fast with us,” he added. “And we’re a good team in transition, so if teams want to play like that, then we’ll score 100 points.”
Battling off Nijel Pack
Coming into the contest, Kansas had done plenty of scouting on Kansas State sophomore Nijel Pack. The quick guard dropped a whopping 35 points against the Jayhawks at Bramlage and is a high-profile target for any opponent.
Kansas held Pack to 13 points this time around, but it didn’t stop the sophomore from heating up in the first half, going 3-of-5 from the three-point line.
“He just makes it tough,” Agbaji said. “He moves well without the ball and obviously his teammates are doing a good job of screening forward and getting him open looks. Just make it tough for him. No open looks and no helping off him.”
Concerned with his personal guarding issues, Braun expects better from himself on the defensive end. Braun finished the night with 7 defensive rebounds and two steals.
“I’ve got to do better in the first half,” Braun said. “I needed to play better in the first half than I did, that’s not a trend I want to continue.”
“Obviously you want to get a good start,” he added. “And that goes for the team too. If we have a slow start, everybody knows just to pick it up and we’ve got guys that will tell you to pick it up. And when I get playing downhill, that’s my best.”
Bringing up the right names off the bench
With remaining matchups against No. 10 Baylor and No. 20 Texas, Kansas still has a pair of legitimate contenders fighting for a share of the Big 12 title.
And Kansas State was another step in the right direction, according to super senior Jalen Coleman-Lands.
“Every test is an opportunity for us,” Coleman-Lands said. “And we’re getting better. We’ve progressed throughout the year and we continue to get better, so I think there’s a whole lot of opportunity.”
The Jayhawks have been able to add an extra element in different names throughout the bottom stretch of the schedule.
In the case of the Sunflower Showdown, Joseph Yesufu stepped up and dropped 9 points, hitting 2-of-4 three-point attempts after seeing solid minutes over the past few games.
When asked what he thinks about adding in a third man to the scoring mix, Braun said it can be very rewarding for this team.
“It’s super tough,” Braun said. “(Yesufu) has a gear speed that not many people can get to. And then we’ve got Jalen (Coleman-Lands) doing it. It’s tough to guard us in transition because we’re decisive. And when Ochai’s hitting threes like that, it’s pretty tough to stop us.”
