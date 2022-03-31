Notebook: KU players talk road to New Orleans, prepping for Final Four run
New Orleans — After surviving the elements of the 2022 NCAA Tournament, top-seeded Kansas is representing the Midwest Region in the Final Four. Arriving in New Orleans on Wednesday afternoon, the Jayhawks are settling in before a busy weekend in the Hollywood South.
Shaking the nerves before the weekend comes into full swing, the Jayhawks have been enjoying their arrival these first couple of days, according to junior Christian Braun.
“I think it's all been really fun," Braun said. "I think the guys are enjoying more of the media stuff than I am because they make you dance a little bit, and I can't dance. I think they're having fun with that. I get a little embarrassed.”
“But it's fun,” he added. “It's a great experience. I think walking out on the court is probably my favorite part so far, just walking out there, being on the court, just getting to enjoy the guys and enjoy the experience. This is what we've worked hard for. We're here so we're going to compete and we're having a good time.”
Paired with short-handed No. 2 seed Villanova in the championship semifinal, Kansas super senior Mitch Lightfoot anticipates a tough matchup with a competitive program on Saturday.
“I think Villanova is going to go out there and they're going to play physical,” Lightfoot said.
“I think we do the same thing,” he added. “It's just this point in the year basketball is going to be physical. You get farther down the line; people want to watch us play more and get out there and play our hardest. I think it's going to be a physical game.”
Remy Martin's fueling the tourney torch
Arguably the biggest highlight for Kansas throughout the tournament so far has super senior Remy Martin, who’s averaged nearly 15 points through his past six showings.
Commenting on Martin’s resurgence into the Kansas lineup, fellow senior Ochai Agbaji shared his thoughts on his teammate’s added spark throughout March.
“He's been great,” Agbaji said. “Just bringing us energy off the bench, being that sixth man that comes in and gives us a different look, kind of changes things up for what they're scouting against us. But he just brings a different dynamic offensively. And just his energy and all of the stuff he does for us it's really good.”
Martin’s presence has been a reassuring part of Kansas’ core offense, leading the KU scoring against all three: Texas Southern (15), Creighton (20), and Providence (23).
Sophomore Dajuan Harris agreed with Agbaji, citing the pure excitement Martin brings to the floor.
“He's fun to play,” Harris said. “He brings great energy, and he moves me off the ball sometimes, too. When he comes in, he gets to make plays and make everything happen for us. It's fun playing with him.”
David McCormack behind the scenes, Ochai Agbaji talks about building up an experienced squad
Among the multiple Kansas players expected to depart the Kansas program after the tournament, senior David McCormack has been warming up throughout the tourney.
McCormack dropped 15 points against 10-seed Miami in the Midwest Regional Finale and limited himself to just one personal foul.
Proud of the path McCormack’s taken throughout the season, Lightfoot, who’s watched Dave grow throughout his career in Lawrence, said the forward’s work-ethic stands alone.
“He does a great job,” Lightfoot said. “He's always getting treatment. He's working on his own. Dave is somebody that, yes, he's been through some stuff. And he's never once had a bad word to say about it. Never complained about it. He just knows he has to put in this extra work to make sure he's available for us to play these games.”
Agbaji, another longtime partner of McCormack, has watched this team grow through nearly four seasons. When asked about what having that seniority and depth means coming into the Final Four, Agbaji there’s been a lot of lessons learned.
“Experience, obviously, goes a long way,” Agbaji said.
“Playing with these guys for numerous years -- three, four years -- you learn a lot about each other and you also learn about yourself as a team,” he added. “But I think just this season alone, going through conference, having every single type of game that you could imagine -- like blowouts, down by 17 and a half, different experiences -- I think we're just battle-tested and we have been this whole season. We pride ourselves on that.”
