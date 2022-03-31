Notebook: KU players talk road to New Orleans, prepping for Final Four run

New Orleans — After surviving the elements of the 2022 NCAA Tournament, top-seeded Kansas is representing the Midwest Region in the Final Four. Arriving in New Orleans on Wednesday afternoon, the Jayhawks are settling in before a busy weekend in the Hollywood South.

Shaking the nerves before the weekend comes into full swing, the Jayhawks have been enjoying their arrival these first couple of days, according to junior Christian Braun.

“I think it's all been really fun," Braun said. "I think the guys are enjoying more of the media stuff than I am because they make you dance a little bit, and I can't dance. I think they're having fun with that. I get a little embarrassed.”

“But it's fun,” he added. “It's a great experience. I think walking out on the court is probably my favorite part so far, just walking out there, being on the court, just getting to enjoy the guys and enjoy the experience. This is what we've worked hard for. We're here so we're going to compete and we're having a good time.”

Paired with short-handed No. 2 seed Villanova in the championship semifinal, Kansas super senior Mitch Lightfoot anticipates a tough matchup with a competitive program on Saturday.

“I think Villanova is going to go out there and they're going to play physical,” Lightfoot said.

“I think we do the same thing,” he added. “It's just this point in the year basketball is going to be physical. You get farther down the line; people want to watch us play more and get out there and play our hardest. I think it's going to be a physical game.”