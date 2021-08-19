Notebook: Kwahn Drake on scrimmages, rising leaders, and transformations

Assistant Kwahn Drake has brought one of the best attitudes we've seen at the podium so far, and there's no doubt that excitement is present when his defensive line clocks in each day at camp. As Week 1 sits just two weeks out, the position battles have been sparking during scrimmages and are beginning to give Drake a clearer picture in his head. "It's competitive right now," he said. "No depth chart is set. We got another scrimmage coming up. We're going to continue to evaluate guys. We want to create competition every day. Because we think competition is what pushes the envelope and makes your team better." Drake has been seeing an increase in the competition this year, including the depth within the group. When Lance Leipold left Buffalo, he brought a pair of well-seasoned linemen in Eddie Wilson and Ron McGee. Coach Drake's been pleased with the pair's presence at practice and believes they're aiding the transition. "They helped us in our depth and it helps us that they've already been a part of Coach Leipold's culture," Drake said. "They've been a part of Coach Brian Borland's defense." He continued: "They have actually been kind of leaders as far as helping guys understand the checks, the calls, and the systems. And then athletically they all have their own skillsets, Eddie's more powerful, big stronger guy. Ron is very quick twitch, kind of Aaron Donald-like, not saying he's there yet but some of those movements flash in that in that direction."

Drake likes the leadership from the upperclassmen

Coach Drake says Sam Burt and Kyron Johnson have important roles

Drake's defensive line will need to lean on upperclassmen support during these early weeks to build some confidence in the trenches. Looking to super-seniors Sam Burt and Kyron Johnson for leadership, Drake likes what he's seen from the duo and believes they're making a significant impact during camp. Burt has four years of Kansas football under his belt and got some experience carrying the torch last year for sure. Drake says the Kansas native means a lot to the program and that his maturity has a positive influence on the group. "Sam Burt is like having an extra coach on the field," he said. "Accountable, older guy, he got married in the spring. he's been a good instrument to our entire program. It gives everybody else a sense of fatherhood inside the group was like a big brother to everyone else. So his leadership is really my mentor as a coach in his whole culture." A teammate of Burt's since his freshman year, Kyron Johnson shares the similar qualities of a mentor and is someone Coach Drake sees creating change during his final year. Drake compared Johnson to a pastor, citing his ability to vocalize himself well and rally the troops. "He's like, the uncle of the group," he said. "Been here a little while, very wise, call 'em pastor because he prays like a pastor or a deacon in the church, really bringing everybody together." He continued: "It just comes out, you know. If you watch Kyron just around the guys, or whatever, you know, the guys always play the young, more hip music. Kyron will find old stuff, he's gonna find some Al Green, he's digging in the crates, and he gonna start slow singing and dancing. It gives a kind of an older, uncle, big brother field that brings guys together in a different way."

Stressing accountability