Notebook: Lance Leiplod talks consistency, coaching staff
Lance Leipold took part in the Big 12 Media Day event remotely from Lawrence. Due to plane and weather problems the traveling party did not make the trip to Dallas.
But that did not keep Leipold from talking about his football program with fall camp right around the corner.
The first topic he discussed during his interview on ESPN was the timing and how he took over the program late in the process.
“Assembling a staff, getting to know our players, the month of June was crazy for everyone in college football,” Leipold said. “And then you add to what we're trying to do, it's been a whirlwind. We're trying to get about seven months worth of work done in about eight weeks. I’m really proud of our players for adapting, accepting change.”
Leipold knows the challenges the Kansas job will bring, and he wants to look to the future.
“They've (players) have been through a lot here, but we're not going to spend time dwelling on that,” he said. “We're going to work on the future, keep things looking forward, putting the staff together, really proud of how that's meshed together, and we'll be in camp here before we know it.”
Having consistency is a big part to turning program around
One of the keys to building the KU program will be consistency and stability. Leipold has touched on it in previous press conferences how many different coaches the players have had in their career at Kansas.
That is one area he plans to change and bring consistency.
“I think that's been what we've been about for a long time,” he said. “I think I probably have one of the less conventional type paths in college football. I don't think it's the norm, per se, but I think when you look at the stops along this 30 plus year career, I haven't been a guy that's been at seven jobs in 10 years type of guy.
“I've always been where my feet are at, and when an opportunity like this came, I thought it was a great fit for many reasons.”
Another aspect that will bring consistency to Kansas football is the staff Leipold put together. He blended some of the coaches who have been with him for a long time from Buffalo and before, with coaches who were on the previous staff.
“If you look at our staff and the guys that have come with me, they have been with me for a long time, they're the same type of people,” Leipold said. “I think, again, that's what made this such a fit that this program needs some consistency. The players need to have the same person in the position room with them, and they need to have the same person as the head coach. They've gone through quite a bit of changes.”
Leipold breaks down his coaching staff
Lance Leipold talked about his staff and the people who will help him build the program. Here is the Q&A when he discussed the coaches on board.
“There's a lot of the members of the staff at Buffalo did a great job for us. Seven on-field coaches from Buffalo came here with me and five will be on the field. Five coaches that were here previously, it was a blend, and it was not going to be a situation with our position coaches that I felt was going to be advantageous to our program, to our philosophies, to our culture, that we were going to go outside of the two programs to start this thing off.
“You look at our two coordinators, Andy Kotelnicki was our coordinator all six years at Buffalo. He was coordinator the last two years at Wisconsin-Whitewater. I've known Andy for a long time. We're going on year nine together. Brian Borland, our defensive coordinator, we'll be on year 15 together. And so, right there from philosophy and really scheme thoughts, a lot of those things are going to stay consistent.
“Scott Fuchs, our offensive line coach, Jim Zebrowski, our quarterback's coach are the other two that came along that will be on field from Buffalo. Jim Zebrowski was our offensive coordinator my first three years at Whitewater. He and Andy work extremely well together. Scott Fuchs has done an outstanding job on the offensive line. Chris Simpson's the other coach, our linebacker's coach and has built many roles for us at Buffalo, and he was also with me at Whitewater one year. I've known Chris since he was in high school. That continuity was extremely important.
“And then the guys that stayed, first starting with Emmett Jones, who was the interim during the spring. Coach Jones has done an outstanding job of really holding this team together, bringing enthusiasm and energy, and he was the first coach I sat down with when I met with the staff. Obviously, that's not always the easiest conversation. As we started talking, and he wanted to be here, and he's committed to Kansas football and to these young men. I could not be more pleased with the way it's worked out, and I'm really leaning on Emmett for a lot of things. I know he feels very good about the direction things have been heading. Again, the outstanding job that he's done in recruiting, really right there where you're at in the Dallas area, is going to be key for our program. “Jonathan Wallace will be our running back's coach. Chevis Jackson will be our corners coach and Kwahn Drake the defensive tackle's coach. Jake Schoonover, who really just arrived shortly before the head coaching change was made, came over from Bowling Green. He's a Kansas City area native, and will give us a great boost in the area of recruiting. He's going to coach our defensive ends and coordinate the special teams.
“Rob Ianello has been a long-time recruiting coordinator. I worked with Rob at the University of Wisconsin. He's been at Notre Dame, Arizona, some other places, and coordinated a lot of recruiting efforts along the way, a lot of different places, was with us the whole time at Buffalo, will be our general manager. And really will be my right hand man in a lot of different things, and to have Rob here definitely was a key component, as well.