Notebook: Lance Leiplod talks consistency, coaching staff

Lance Leipold took part in the Big 12 Media Day event remotely from Lawrence. Due to plane and weather problems the traveling party did not make the trip to Dallas. But that did not keep Leipold from talking about his football program with fall camp right around the corner. The first topic he discussed during his interview on ESPN was the timing and how he took over the program late in the process. “Assembling a staff, getting to know our players, the month of June was crazy for everyone in college football,” Leipold said. “And then you add to what we're trying to do, it's been a whirlwind. We're trying to get about seven months worth of work done in about eight weeks. I’m really proud of our players for adapting, accepting change.” Leipold knows the challenges the Kansas job will bring, and he wants to look to the future. “They've (players) have been through a lot here, but we're not going to spend time dwelling on that,” he said. “We're going to work on the future, keep things looking forward, putting the staff together, really proud of how that's meshed together, and we'll be in camp here before we know it.”

Leipold said the players need to have consistency within the coaching staff

Having consistency is a big part to turning program around

One of the keys to building the KU program will be consistency and stability. Leipold has touched on it in previous press conferences how many different coaches the players have had in their career at Kansas. That is one area he plans to change and bring consistency. “I think that's been what we've been about for a long time,” he said. “I think I probably have one of the less conventional type paths in college football. I don't think it's the norm, per se, but I think when you look at the stops along this 30 plus year career, I haven't been a guy that's been at seven jobs in 10 years type of guy. “I've always been where my feet are at, and when an opportunity like this came, I thought it was a great fit for many reasons.” Another aspect that will bring consistency to Kansas football is the staff Leipold put together. He blended some of the coaches who have been with him for a long time from Buffalo and before, with coaches who were on the previous staff. “If you look at our staff and the guys that have come with me, they have been with me for a long time, they're the same type of people,” Leipold said. “I think, again, that's what made this such a fit that this program needs some consistency. The players need to have the same person in the position room with them, and they need to have the same person as the head coach. They've gone through quite a bit of changes.”

Leipold breaks down his coaching staff