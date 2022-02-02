Notebook: Lance Leipold announces 2022 signing class

Lance Leipold has taken full advantage of Kansas' offseason so far. His National Signing Day haul was introduced over Zoom on a snowy afternoon when all classes across campus were canceled due to snowy conditions. The full list of Jayhawks who've inked includes seven high school commitments and eight transfer portal pickups. Now waiting for spring practices, Leipold was asked if he was starting to settle into a normal routine after arriving in Lawrence just nine months ago. "We're getting closer," Leipold said with a smile. "It's been fast and furious yet," he added. "(I'm) comfortable in how we're working and now, as we implement new staff members and new players, that's always been evolving. As far as our families and things like that go, I think everyone is still extremely excited to be here and love being in Lawrence." But Leipold knows there's a lot of work to be done. He wants his group to learn what makes up a productive spring. "I think we have to get through this spring component of watching our players fully understanding and embracing what a year-round program will be under us. What it's like to continue to improve our culture and take the steps that we were kind of able to take there in November and keep building upon them."

The defensive line and Lonnie Phelps

Leipold addressed the importance of his defensive line early on, commenting on the commitment of defensive end transfer Lonnie Phelps and the stability he'll bring on that end of the field. "The linebacker position is still an area for us that we're transitioning to fit our defensive philosophy," Leipold said. "Lonnie was somebody that we definitely felt we needed to get older and get someone who's had experience at the position in that type of scheme." Phelps, a junior transfer, finished his 2021 with 30 tackles, including 13.5 tackles-for-loss and 9.5 sacks. He believes the Kansas program is on the rise and spoke with JayhawkSlant.com earlier in January about his decision.

Beefing up the backfield

Arguably the most exciting room walking into 2022, Kansas' beefed up its running back group with two portal transfers in Ky Thomas and Sevion Morrison. Both will be entering their sophomore seasons as Jayhawks and will join fellow second-year back Devin Neal in the running back room after Neal led the KU rushing effort in 2021. Excited about his backs, Leipold talked about building a strong room behind offensive coordinator Andy Kotelnicki. "It really adds to the quality of the room," Leipold said. "And that's Andy and the rest of the offensive staff's responsibility to now utilize some of these guys to the best of their abilities." Thomas, a Topeka native, returns to his home state after completing one season at Minnesota, where he started four games and led Gophers in rushing yards (826). He ended up ranking fourth all-time of Minnesota freshman in rushing. Before Thomas' commitment, Morrison signed on to play football at Kansas after playing two years at Nebraska. Redshirting his freshman season, Morrison took 30 attempts for 116 yards and three touchdowns in 2021. "We want to make sure that we have healthy backs," Leipold said. "And the durability and workload will also be a consideration as we go through with any of our players." After losing Amauri Pesek-Hickson to the transfer portal in December, Leipold believed chasing some younger, talented running backs was a must to support his offense. "Sometimes when guys leave the program, you're not always going to replace (them) with freshman," Leipold said. "Especially when you're the youngest power-five football team in the country." He continued: "…You start seeing our youth and physical development isn't completely where it's going to be someday. And we have to address that. We have to also address the fact that we want to be a program that's going to embrace competition, not just on Saturdays but daily within our program."

Getting help from current players in recruiting

Leipold has been getting some help from his roster. He commented on what it means to have his players motivated to bring in talented names to get things rolling. Ky Thomas (RB), Eric Gilyard (LB), and Kalon Gervin (CB) were all reached out to by current Jayhawks Kenny Logan, Rich Miller, and Devin Neal during their recruitment. Leipold talked about having players' he's watched develop on the field take on roles in recruitment. "I believe the quality of the young men we have in our program," Leipold said. "Rich (Miller) never started a game in Buffalo. And he ended up being, probably if not, our most consistent linebacker statistically. But he's also a great team player and he understands the roles, depth, and competition." "And Kenny (Logan) had a relationship with Eric (Gilyard)," he added. "Across the board, our guys know that it continues. And embracing competition, whether it be at your position or whatever, we need to add to our program. College football (has) changed. It's changed since the first day I stood at the podium in front of all of you. We have to be able to change with the times and I think our players are as well."

Building local appeal with area high schools

Attacking the local recruiting market, it's gradually becoming an area Leipold wants to sink his teeth into every offseason. He's also taking notice of the skill levels coming out of the Kansas/Missouri prep scene and thinks it can become a more legitimate map for his recruiting staff to follow. "It's very important to us," Leipold said. "We've been quickly able to see the quality of players, and that can be through past studies upon arrival about guys that are playing, whether it be at other local power five schools or the ones that even left the state." He continued: "There are players right within the areas you mentioned (Kansas/Missouri), and a little bit further out there, that we feel can be the nucleus and building blocks of our football program. And we said that early on. It's not always going to work out, you're not going to get everyone. But at the same time, I thought it was very important with (the) time allowed to get a chance to meet some of these coaches, get in the schools."

Hiring Jim Panagos, Schoonover new role