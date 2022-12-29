Memphis – Kansas football’s last-minute rally with Arkansas in the AutoZone Liberty Bowl may have easily stolen the show on the Wednesday night bowl slate. The Jayhawks, trailing by as much as 25 midway through the third quarter, scrambled together enough strength to force overtime after tying the game at 38-38 with 41 seconds left. Even with the last-second push, Arkansas overcame Kansas 55-53 in a third overtime when quarterback Jason Bean’s two-point pass sailed incomplete. Kansas quarterback Jalon Daniels delivered two overtime touchdown passes, striking Jared Casey for a touchdown in OT1 and a two-point conversion in OT2. Daniels recovered from a slow first half, finishing the night completing 37 of 55 passes for 554 total passing yards. What preceded Bean’s final throw was unique, considering the Jayhawks managed just 21 yards of first-half rushing and trailed the Razorbacks by three scores at halftime. A pair of first-quarter interceptions by Daniels placed a heavy burden on the Jayhawks early on.

An uncharacteristic finish

It didn’t take long for Kansas coach Lance Leipold to draw comparisons to previous overtime finishes, specifically the Jayhawks’ 55-42 OT victory over West Virginia in Week 2. But the Liberty Bowl drew a different script. Kansas found themselves ahead of Arkansas 7-3 for a brief moment on Wednesday. But Arkansas scored 24 consecutive points before halftime, and things only got darker midway through the third quarter when the Razorbacks improved its lead to 25 points. Leipold described Kansas’ first-half tackling and ball-protection issues as “uncharacteristic” and “self-inflicted.” Even when Kansas kicker Owen Piepergerdes added a 36-yard field goal with 14:07 to go in the fourth quarter, it didn’t feel quite like the response the Jayhawks needed after four consecutive stops by the KU defense created all the scoring opportunities you could ask for. Attitudes changed when Kansas flipped a fumble by Arkansas wide receiver Matt Landers into a 10-yard TD pass by Daniels to wide receiver Douglas Emilien with 1:05 left in regulation. Kansas, naturally, opted for the onside kick and recovered it to manage a fast eight points to tie the long-winded contest at 38-38 when regulation ended with a tackle by safety Kenny Logan Jr. “I think when the overtime hit, there was a sense of confidence again,” Leipold said. “And that's what I love about this group, especially when it starts with Jalon (Daniels) and the things that he did for us today. That whole group battled and I think people got their money's worth.”

Kansas coach Lance Leipold said his team demonstrated its progress on Wednesday. (USA Today Sports)

Digging an early hole

The first half didn’t have much to show on the Kansas end, with the Jayhawks managing just 13 points through 223 yards of first-half offense. Despite a clean first half, guilty of one penalty for nine yards, Kansas found itself down 24-7 after consecutive turnovers – a fumble by running back Sevion Morrison and the first of Daniels’ two first-quarter interceptions. Leipold said preparing through month-long practices can pose challenges on the bowl stage. “We didn't play the way we’d liked to in the first half in many different ways. But, there are things that we talk about things that we control, always you know, our attitude, our efforts, our strain you all those things that it's not always going to be the cleanest but if we could take care of those things, give ourselves a chance and I think they did they dug down deep and kept battling “There’s a lot of grit there,” Leipold said. “We didn’t play the way we’d have liked in the first half, and in many different ways. “But there are things that we talk about – things that we control: our attitude, our effort, our strain – all those things that are not always going to be the cleanest but if we take care of those things we give ourselves a chance and I think they did. They dug down deep and kept battling.” Kansas recovered in unusual fashion, scoring 15 points in little over two minutes to force eventual overtime. The fourth quarter featured a game-high 169 yards of offense by the Jayhawks. But, the rushing woes for KU carried through all phases, with a high of just 19 yards on the ground coming in the third quarter. Running back Devin Neal, sustaining hard hits early on, led the rushing column with a game-high 29 yards on nine touches.

Moving forward