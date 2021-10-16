Notebook: Lance Leipold disappointed, talks about Tech loss

Struggling to make much ground offensively for nearly four quarters, Kansas dropped its homecoming matchup to Texas Tech in disappointing fashion. Following the loss, Lance Leipold expressed his thoughts on the poor result having just come off an extra week of practices thanks to the bye. “That was disappointing,” he said. “It was a disappointing second quarter, we showed flashes again but the inconsistencies moving the football. A lot of different things in a lot of different areas, I hoped we’d play better today.” The Jayhawks were outscored 24-0 in the first half, struggling to make any sort of response early to counter the Red Raiders’ run game, including a missed field goal on the first drive of the game.

Leipold said he was disappointed after the loss to Texas Tech (AP)

Still building behind Jason Bean

Defensively, Kansas made showed some promising signs in the first half, including an interception from Kenny Logan Jr. Unable to take advantage of the turnover, the Jayhawks failed to establish a flow behind starting quarterback Jason Bean. Bean completed 11-21 passes for 80 yards through the air against the Red Raiders. “We need to be better in the passing game holistically,” Leipold said. “Not enough plays to where our quarterback could gain some consistencies, that seems to be a reoccurring theme.” Running up the score in the second half, the Red Raiders outpaced Kansas well into the fourth quarter. Within the final minutes, a quarterback change to senior Miles Kendrick sparked the Jayhawks’ only two scoring drives of the night. Leipold saw some resilience from his group in those moments and was glad to see his group continue fighting through to the end. “Picking up two touchdowns like that in under a minute shows that we’re still competing,” he said. “We have to own what’s on film. We have to have an attitude that we’re going to get better. It has not shown on the scoreboard but there are things this team is getting better at that will pay dividends.” He continued: “We're going to still keep coaching them and demanding that we do the little things. And I asked them if they're going to be here, that they're going to be all in and we go back to square one.”

Leipold's sending a message to recruits