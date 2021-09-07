Notebook: Lance Leipold on Coastal Carolina, defensive confidence
A quick Labor Day turnaround has Lance Leipold preparing for a road test against No. 22 Coastal Carolina.
Edging past South Dakota on Friday, Leipold knows it’s going to be a much different battle with the Chanticleers. The Kansas program hasn’t beaten a Top 25 opponent since 2010.
“We've talked about our window of time here since we’ve been here [Friday] and they have a unique scheme,” Coach Leipold said. “It's a short window and there’s a lot of things we got to get done. And a lot of it we have to clean up from Friday night.”
Many may have expected more from the Jayhawks’ ground attack last week. Despite Velton Gardner receiving the bulk of the touches, Leipold says they’re still in the process of developing a rotation.
Gardner rushed for just 21 yards on 19 carries, struggling to find openings throughout the Week One matchup.
“There's multiple things that need to be corrected and cleaned up,” Coach Leipold said. “We expect that to continue, it's a work in progress. That's probably why we stayed with him, to try to get a little more rhythm.”
Sophomore Torry Locklin and true freshman Devin Neil got their chance out of the backfield against South Dakota as well but were limited to ineffective, short-yardage gains.
“We didn't get Devin Neil in it as much,” Coach Leipold said. “We're trying to get a rotation. And especially earlier in the game, when you're not moving the ball, if you keep rotating, nobody gets to the feel of it.”
Leipold's seeing positives from his defense
Holding South Dakota to just two scores, Lance Leipold’s been impressed with the urgency coming from his defense.
“They played with some confidence when they needed to make big stops,” he said. “There were a lot of people around the ball. I thought we played the right way. I thought our young secondary played well. Very pleased there.”
Concerned with executing properly in Week One, Leipold is starting to see some of those crucial transitions happen.
He believes his defensive leaders are pulling things together well, more specifically he talked about super-senior defensive end Kyron Johnson and junior Malcolm Lee.
“I like our defensive ends,” Coach Leipold said. I think it's a good match of what we'd like to do. Kyron Johnson has been talked about, I think he was one that embraced the change from a four-man front and he has shown the ability to be a good end rusher and play it with a high motor."
He continued: “I think Malcolm Lee is a very solid player who continues to get better daily and needs to continue on that trajectory, because I think he's got a chance to be a really good player.”
Picking his starting quarterback
Protecting the football has been the priority for the quarterbacks’ room since the start of fall camp. It seems Leipold is putting his faith in Jason Bean for the time being.
Bean’s first start for Kansas was a solid one. The Texas native completed 17 of 26 passes for 163 yards, including two touchdowns.
Leipold commented on Bean’s attitude during that first matchup of the year.
“Jason, he's not very outspoken,” he said. “He doesn't get too emotional either, though at times we'd like him to maybe be a little more vocal. When things haven't gone his way, you don't see a big change in body language either.”
Effective on his feet, Bean turned multiple scrambles into decent yardage plays and helped move the chains when things got tough on Friday against the Coyotes’ defense.
Bean protected the football well in his first start with Kansas and Leipold will be looking for that trait and more on the road at Coastal Carolina.
“I think he showed us flashes of what he can do as a ball carrier,” he said. “But I think he would also be one to admit that he's got to clean a lot of things up, and hopefully he's going to take a big step here in game two.”