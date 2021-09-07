Notebook: Lance Leipold on Coastal Carolina, defensive confidence

A quick Labor Day turnaround has Lance Leipold preparing for a road test against No. 22 Coastal Carolina.

Edging past South Dakota on Friday, Leipold knows it’s going to be a much different battle with the Chanticleers. The Kansas program hasn’t beaten a Top 25 opponent since 2010.

“We've talked about our window of time here since we’ve been here [Friday] and they have a unique scheme,” Coach Leipold said. “It's a short window and there’s a lot of things we got to get done. And a lot of it we have to clean up from Friday night.”

Many may have expected more from the Jayhawks’ ground attack last week. Despite Velton Gardner receiving the bulk of the touches, Leipold says they’re still in the process of developing a rotation.

Gardner rushed for just 21 yards on 19 carries, struggling to find openings throughout the Week One matchup.

“There's multiple things that need to be corrected and cleaned up,” Coach Leipold said. “We expect that to continue, it's a work in progress. That's probably why we stayed with him, to try to get a little more rhythm.”

Sophomore Torry Locklin and true freshman Devin Neil got their chance out of the backfield against South Dakota as well but were limited to ineffective, short-yardage gains.

“We didn't get Devin Neil in it as much,” Coach Leipold said. “We're trying to get a rotation. And especially earlier in the game, when you're not moving the ball, if you keep rotating, nobody gets to the feel of it.”