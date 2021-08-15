Notebook: Lance Leipold on fall camp, picking a starter, OL growth

Lance Leipold opened up practice to the public on Saturday morning to showcase the new culture being jumpstarted at fall camp.

Well aware of the hard feelings fans may have, he took the opportunity to allow his fans to witness some of the changes taking place.

"We keep saying over and over again, our fanbase has been a very loyal core group of people that have gone through it," Leipold said. "And for them to have a chance to come out and see some things, and we're going to need them. I'm glad they're there to be part of it."

Also earning the confidence of his roster, Leipold is taking on the tough job of working with a group of experienced college football players ready to throw on pads and incoming freshmen learning the ropes.

He talked about his integration during camp and how age group differences can create challenges when sorting out strengths and weaknesses.

"There's a lot of factors that that can give you false confidence at times," he said. But also on the other hand your saying 'hey were a lot better than we thought we were' based on some things."

He continued: "How we practice and rotate, the matchups aren't always there. It might be a five-year super-senior against a guy who's been on campus for three months, but at the same time, it allows us to evaluate where that young player is. I don't know if there's pure markers that we go by but here shortly I'll have the coaches give me kind of a synopsis of where they're at in their position, what they feel and where we have the next step."

Hitting the middle of camp, Leipold's group is hitting a crucial point where position battles start to flare up and serious candidates emerge.

The open practice created a different environment for players to stand out and Leipold says the timing was just right for it.

"I think sometimes, especially at this length of camp and everything, it's a little bit extra, that juice and energy," he said.

He continued: "And hopefully you focus on some things and, you know, under a little bit of a spotlight as you produce. It's the middle of camp and everything that we're doing, you kind of hit those days where you need something, it's a great timing to do this."