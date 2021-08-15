Notebook: Lance Leipold on fall camp, picking a starter, OL growth
Lance Leipold opened up practice to the public on Saturday morning to showcase the new culture being jumpstarted at fall camp.
Well aware of the hard feelings fans may have, he took the opportunity to allow his fans to witness some of the changes taking place.
"We keep saying over and over again, our fanbase has been a very loyal core group of people that have gone through it," Leipold said. "And for them to have a chance to come out and see some things, and we're going to need them. I'm glad they're there to be part of it."
Also earning the confidence of his roster, Leipold is taking on the tough job of working with a group of experienced college football players ready to throw on pads and incoming freshmen learning the ropes.
He talked about his integration during camp and how age group differences can create challenges when sorting out strengths and weaknesses.
"There's a lot of factors that that can give you false confidence at times," he said. But also on the other hand your saying 'hey were a lot better than we thought we were' based on some things."
He continued: "How we practice and rotate, the matchups aren't always there. It might be a five-year super-senior against a guy who's been on campus for three months, but at the same time, it allows us to evaluate where that young player is. I don't know if there's pure markers that we go by but here shortly I'll have the coaches give me kind of a synopsis of where they're at in their position, what they feel and where we have the next step."
Hitting the middle of camp, Leipold's group is hitting a crucial point where position battles start to flare up and serious candidates emerge.
The open practice created a different environment for players to stand out and Leipold says the timing was just right for it.
"I think sometimes, especially at this length of camp and everything, it's a little bit extra, that juice and energy," he said.
He continued: "And hopefully you focus on some things and, you know, under a little bit of a spotlight as you produce. It's the middle of camp and everything that we're doing, you kind of hit those days where you need something, it's a great timing to do this."
Update on the QB battle
We heard before today's practice that the quarterback conversation will be leading right up to game time on Sep 3. Leipold would touch on the subject lightly following the open practice.
He's committed to finding someone who can endure the offense in its entirety and make "great decisions" in the pocket.
"We're looking at the complete package, and who's gonna lead the team the right way, he's gonna make great decisions with the ball, and then get it to the people that need it in order or, you know, keep it in their hands," Leipold said.
Leipold mentioned that their decision is going run through camp and that consistent progress is being made each day.
He would also compliment quarterback coach Jim Zebrowski on the job he's doing getting the group into shape as they roll into the final weeks of camp.
"I think Jim Zebrowski's done a great job of keeping the heat on them," Leipold said. "And to keep it not just for one, it's game-day or game-night that they have to go on and produce. We're making steps."
Leipold stressed that whoever ends up getting the job will need to take care of the football and help sustain drives.
Kansas led the Big 12 in turnovers last season, averaging at least one interception per game.
"We got to make great decisions with the ball, we can turn the ball over," Leipold said. "We've done our analysis of where we are in turnovers in this conference the last five years and some other things and what we can do to keep drives drives alive."
He continued: "Momentum, confidence, all those things. That's part of the position. And then, of course, the leadership component. It's a lot at them, in a short period of time of demanding them to make sure everybody's lined up correctly, motion shifts, the whole thing. We're challenging them."
Offensive line progress
A major factor in promoting a starting quarterback will be an improved offensive line.
Leipold has been satisfied with the line's development so far at camp and believes a foundation is coming together up front.
"I think it's coming together, we had officials in the other day," he said. They were here in the spring and they thought just some smaller details on small things were definitely improved in lineup mechanics and downfield and some things like that."
While only just a few clues so far, Leipold has faith in offensive line coach Scott Fuchs' judgement of the group and where they'll be landing.
"I think Scott is getting a good idea of where the pieces may fall and their understanding of what we're asking them to do," he said." Especially both protecting the quarterback and establishing the run game."
Building a sustainable offensive line will be a key component of the offense if Leipold wants to move the chains. Without one, it will be very tough to conduct the playbook or place confidence in a quarterback to run it smoothly.