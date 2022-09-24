Notebook: Lance Leipold on sellout crowd, Daniel Hishaw, and more
With just 2:40 left on the clock, Duke came within one score of Kansas, 35-27, on a drive many expected was a last-ditch effort from the Blue Devils to tip the scales in Lawrence. But moments later, the Jayhawks were punting away with little over two minutes remaining.
A 40-yard pass from Duke starting quarterback Riley Leonard to Jalon Calhoun preceded two consecutive first downs that placed the Blue Devils at the KU 34-yard line after a 15-yard personal foul called against Kansas linebacker Gavin Potter.
The Kansas defense stepped up on three major downs and stopped Duke in its tracks. One year ago, that ending may have been much different. After the home win before a sellout crowd, Kansas coach Lance Leipold said the difference goes beyond the finish.
“We know what has happened and what we’ve been through a year ago,” Leipold said. “It’s good for our university and community, all those different things. And, you say it a lot, but then you’ve got to recognize it when it happens. There were probably times, a year ago, that we’d say ‘we’ll get this thing filled someday.’”
The Jayhawks, led by starting quarterback Jalon Daniels, racked up 528 yards in total offense on Saturday, with 324 yards through the air. Luke Grimm, Lawrence Arnold and Trevor Kardell lit up the receiver column with a touchdown and 44 yards or more each.
Kansas was stopped short of the goal line after the opening kickoff but forced a quick stop and opened up the scoring with a short-yardage touchdown pass from Daniels to Kardell. In the past two games, Kansas found themselves down two scores before the first quarter wrapped.
“It’s just execution,” Leipold said of the start. “It’s not like, ‘Hey let’s start this one slow, or let’s see what happens.’ We’re battling. Give our offensive staff and players great credit for execution early. We wanted to stay aggressive.”
The home field advantage
Selling out David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium for the first time since 2019 vs. Kansas State, the Jayhawks had the benefit of a full house this weekend against Duke. The sellout came after a 3-0 start from the Jayhawks that featured back-to-back road wins.
Leipold said his players embraced the noise and were looking forward to an improved audience.
“There are only certain times ‘you can take it in,’ so to speak,” Leipold said. “Because everything else is like this; you’re kind of operating here. This (press) room is a lot more full than it used to be. And that’s neat, that’s great for our players and our university.
“It’s great to hear a different volume on third downs and some of those things. Hopefully, today’s performance gave enough people a reason to get back here next week, as we’ll need ‘em again.”
Leipold said Daniel Hishaw "rose to the occasion"
A first-half shake-up reduced Kansas running back Devin Neal’s touches on Saturday and “emergency-only” Ky Thomas saw redshirt sophomore Daniel Hishaw Jr. stretching his legs again this week after a consistent start (26-170 heading into Week 4) to his third season in Lawrence.
Hishaw logged Kansas’ second score of the game, a 73-yard touchdown off a left-side throw from Daniels. The Moore HS product finished the day with 61 yards on 10 carries.
“I really thought Daniel rose to the occasion,” Leipold said. “You can see his physicality.”
Cleaning up the defense one week at a time
The Kansas defense held Duke to just 13 points through the first half, forcing a pair of field goals that may reduce the impact of mistakes leading into the break. Kansas cornerback Mello Dotson led the team with nine tackles (eight solo) and defensive end Lonnie Phelps (six tackles, five solo) registered the only sack of the day.
Leipold highlighted defensive communication and tackling as primary factors that allowed big plays to open up. He’d also recognize his defense in holding Duke to just 5-of-15 on third down.
Jalon Daniels played a big role, again
Aside from giving up his first sack of the season, Kansas starter Jalon Daniels continued his heroics this week against the Blue Devils - completing 19-23 passes for 324 yards, including four touchdowns along the way.
Daniels posted a team-best 83 yards rushing and logged the best ground numbers of any Jayhawk for a third consecutive week. The junior’s performance came down to a combination of factors, according to Leipold.
“He put the ball where he needed to,” Leipold said of Daniels. “He put it in some tighter windows and good coverage. Again, he made plays with his legs, we converted some tough fourth downs. There were calls (Duke) defended pretty well. He just keeps getting better and doesn’t let the moment get too big for him.”
When asked about Daniels’ potential as a Heisman candidate, Leipold responded:
“I’m all for it,” Leipold chuckled. “Whoever’s running the campaign, let’s get it going. I think he’s done a heck of a job getting a lot of people to take notice and take this program seriously. He’s been a big component of that.”