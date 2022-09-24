With just 2:40 left on the clock, Duke came within one score of Kansas, 35-27, on a drive many expected was a last-ditch effort from the Blue Devils to tip the scales in Lawrence. But moments later, the Jayhawks were punting away with little over two minutes remaining.

A 40-yard pass from Duke starting quarterback Riley Leonard to Jalon Calhoun preceded two consecutive first downs that placed the Blue Devils at the KU 34-yard line after a 15-yard personal foul called against Kansas linebacker Gavin Potter.

The Kansas defense stepped up on three major downs and stopped Duke in its tracks. One year ago, that ending may have been much different. After the home win before a sellout crowd, Kansas coach Lance Leipold said the difference goes beyond the finish.

“We know what has happened and what we’ve been through a year ago,” Leipold said. “It’s good for our university and community, all those different things. And, you say it a lot, but then you’ve got to recognize it when it happens. There were probably times, a year ago, that we’d say ‘we’ll get this thing filled someday.’”

The Jayhawks, led by starting quarterback Jalon Daniels, racked up 528 yards in total offense on Saturday, with 324 yards through the air. Luke Grimm, Lawrence Arnold and Trevor Kardell lit up the receiver column with a touchdown and 44 yards or more each.

Kansas was stopped short of the goal line after the opening kickoff but forced a quick stop and opened up the scoring with a short-yardage touchdown pass from Daniels to Kardell. In the past two games, Kansas found themselves down two scores before the first quarter wrapped.

“It’s just execution,” Leipold said of the start. “It’s not like, ‘Hey let’s start this one slow, or let’s see what happens.’ We’re battling. Give our offensive staff and players great credit for execution early. We wanted to stay aggressive.”



