Notebook: Lance Leipold on the defense, Hishaw injury and more
Kansas managed just 43 yards of second-half offense in Saturday’s 14-11 homecoming win over Iowa State - a far departure from what fans have been used to from the Jayhawks (5-0, 2-0 Big 12) over the past four weeks.
Instead, the credit for this win goes to the Kansas defense. The Cyclones were held to 5-of-18 on third down and missed 3-of-4 field goal attempts from ISU kicker Jace Gilbert. Gilbert missed a 37-yard attempt with 0:32 left to go and handed the Jayhawks its second conference win of the season.
Two second-quarter touchdowns were all Kansas had to say, and it wasn’t an accident either. After the win, Kansas coach Lance Leipold acknowledged his hesitant offensive approach against an Iowa State team that racked up 313 yards of total offense, including 287 through the air.
“We probably played a little more on the conservative side and play a little more field position because of who they are,” Leipold said. “So, to find a way and get it done, I think says another thing about this team.”
Struggling to escape small penalties, Kansas didn’t play its cleanest game by any means. The Jayhawks coughed up 56 yards on seven different calls - killing multiple drives that may have seen Kansas extend its lead by a score or two.
Finishing the day at just 3-of-10, Kansas struggled on those third-and-long situations birthed by penalties.
“Today’s difference was first and second down,” Leipold said. “We had a lot of third-and-longs today. Well, third-and-longs don’t give you a lot of chances to go for it, in the part of the field we were at. We weren’t in a great rhythm and, again, credit to them. But fourth-and-five-and-six, I don’t know if I was ready to pull the trigger on that today and that’s on me.”
Hishaw goes down late
Kansas gained a much-needed spark in the mid-fourth quarter when Iowa State returner Jaylin Noel fumbled the ball near the KU 30-yard line and KU running back Torry Locklin scooped up the loose ball.
Moments later, the Jayhawks sustained a tough blow to the backfield when Daniel Hishaw injured himself on a fumble, exiting the game and turning possession back to the Cyclones with 5:21 still left to go. After the game, Leipold confirmed that Hishaw arrived at the team hospital but did not comment on his status.
“When one of your teammates gets carried out on a board, that can take the wind outta you in a lot of different ways,” Leipold said. “That becomes pretty darn important. That’s another thing we overcame and I think it says a lot about the guys.”
Looking at the KU backfield, there are still some options for Leipold to turn to. Running back Devin Neal finished Saturday’s game with 75 yards rushing on 12 touches. And redshirt sophomore Daniel Hishaw also flashed his speed, taking a punt return 36 yards.
Leipold said the defense was "encouraging"
Despite having a big day through the air, Iowa State got very little done against Kansas, offensively speaking. ISU quarterback Hunter Dekkers completed 30-of-48 passes for 287 and one touchdown pass against the Jayhawks, getting sacked twice in the first quarter.
Cornerbacks Ra’Mello Dotson, Cobee Bryant, linebacker Craig Young, and safety Kenny Logan Jr. each contributed at least four solo tackles. Kansas recovered two fumbles and Bryant intercepted Dekkers in the second quarter to set up the second and final KU score of the game.
“I think there (was) times where you saw people at all three levels of our defense makings plays today,” Leipold said of his defense’s performance. “That’s really encouraging and exciting. And you can build on that.”
Sluggish second-half offense
Leading 14-0 with 5:25 left before halftime, Kansas looked like the dominator of this matchup for a brief period. It wasn’t pretty, but they were beating the Cyclones to the punch, offensively. Finishing the afternoon with 213 yards of total offense, Kansas took its foot off the pedal.
The Jayhawks punted four times in the second half and squandered its best drive on a fumble from Hishaw, who exited the game. Kansas quarterback Jalon Daniels’ heroics weren’t present through the final two quarters, completing 7-of-14 passes for 93 yards on the afternoon.
“We depended so much on Jalon and I think there were some times, listening to Jim (Zebrowski) and Andy (Kotelnicki) talk on the headset, I think he was trying a little bit too much. There were a couple of times we had some people open, but he didn’t see them.”
Leipold recognized it when his offense fell out of tune on Saturday.
“There’s not a lot to get excited about if there’s one-yard, two-yard gain,” Leipold said. “I didn’t get a sense that we were panicking or lost the ‘being together on it' and stuff.”