Kansas managed just 43 yards of second-half offense in Saturday’s 14-11 homecoming win over Iowa State - a far departure from what fans have been used to from the Jayhawks (5-0, 2-0 Big 12) over the past four weeks.

Instead, the credit for this win goes to the Kansas defense. The Cyclones were held to 5-of-18 on third down and missed 3-of-4 field goal attempts from ISU kicker Jace Gilbert. Gilbert missed a 37-yard attempt with 0:32 left to go and handed the Jayhawks its second conference win of the season.

Two second-quarter touchdowns were all Kansas had to say, and it wasn’t an accident either. After the win, Kansas coach Lance Leipold acknowledged his hesitant offensive approach against an Iowa State team that racked up 313 yards of total offense, including 287 through the air.

“We probably played a little more on the conservative side and play a little more field position because of who they are,” Leipold said. “So, to find a way and get it done, I think says another thing about this team.”

Struggling to escape small penalties, Kansas didn’t play its cleanest game by any means. The Jayhawks coughed up 56 yards on seven different calls - killing multiple drives that may have seen Kansas extend its lead by a score or two.

Finishing the day at just 3-of-10, Kansas struggled on those third-and-long situations birthed by penalties.

“Today’s difference was first and second down,” Leipold said. “We had a lot of third-and-longs today. Well, third-and-longs don’t give you a lot of chances to go for it, in the part of the field we were at. We weren’t in a great rhythm and, again, credit to them. But fourth-and-five-and-six, I don’t know if I was ready to pull the trigger on that today and that’s on me.”