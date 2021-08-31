Notebook: Lance Leipold on week one, secondary, and more

Rounding the corner towards the season opener, Lance Leipold shared some thoughts ahead of a very busy week for his staff. The matchup with South Dakota will set the tone for Leipold and give him a much better sense of what his group is capable of on the field. But Leipold isn't concerned with immediate results, he wants to see how his roster performs under pressure and how they'll respond when challenged against a solid Coyotes team. "There's still unknowns obviously," he said. "Seeing how guys produce in-game situations, how we handle adversity, how we handle success. I want to see us playing hard and straining and give great effort no matter what the score is." Making sure this team stays competitive has been a fundamental part of Leipold's transition from the summer to fall camp, and it remains a major part of his focus heading into this first game. "We're going to compete hard no matter who's on who's on the field," Leipold said. "Those are things that we've been trying to instill from the summer. We're going to continue, and now you get to see it in front of people and really be in live football."

Leipold likes how Chevis Jackson has the cornerbacks ready for week one

Protecting the air will be one of many challenges facing this group in 2021, however, Coach Leipold had some positive words for the defensive backfield's development this fall. Leipold pointed out the younger players' athleticism and that learning experiences should be expected. "Their athleticism and their overall competitive nature on the field," he said. "They're young and with that, the inexperience and growing pains can happen." There's a decent number of young safeties and corners on this roster, and it seems that growth is showing but it hasn't been without its challenges. He didn't throw out any specific names but he did state that returning assistant Chevis Jackson has been making considerable progress with his young group and is teaching them to compete. "I think Chevis Jackson's done an excellent job with those guys," Leipold said. He continued: "Not just on the field, but mentoring them off the field. We continue to work with that whole group about being the complete player and what they need to do to prepare. The athleticism obviously is there, that brought them here."

