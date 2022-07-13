Notebook: Lance Leipold previews second year, talks offseason and more

Lance Leipold and company made its annual visit to Big 12 Football Media Days in Arlington Wednesday morning to outline Kansas football’s offseason progress and talk all things 2022.

Nearly a week ago, the Jayhawks were positioned at the bottom of the Big 12’s media preseason poll for a 12th consecutive year. Leipold's inaugural season as head coach (2-10, 1-8 Big 12) ended with just one conference win, but his offseason efforts have laid the foundation for a progressive second season.

Kansas changed its tune late last season, beating Texas on the road in overtime, and competed directly with TCU and West Virginia throughout the final stretch of the 2021 season.

It was at this point Leipold's roster knew his system had potential.

“We have to earn trust,” Leipold said. “And with that win (at Texas), we started to play better. I think the players need our routine and message was going to be consistent and we weren’t going to waiver from it.”

When Leipold arrived in Lawrence late last spring, the program hardly had a spring season. The fall camp schedule rounded the corner quickly and left a lot of open-ended questions for the former Buffalo coach to answer.

But the optimistic finish in 2021 profoundly impacted this year’s spring practices, according to Leipold.

“That confidence was one of the most apparent things with our first spring practice,” Leipold said. “The volume and the confidence of communication, especially on the defensive side, was night and day from the fall.”