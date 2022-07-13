Notebook: Lance Leipold previews second year, talks offseason and more
Lance Leipold and company made its annual visit to Big 12 Football Media Days in Arlington Wednesday morning to outline Kansas football’s offseason progress and talk all things 2022.
Nearly a week ago, the Jayhawks were positioned at the bottom of the Big 12’s media preseason poll for a 12th consecutive year. Leipold's inaugural season as head coach (2-10, 1-8 Big 12) ended with just one conference win, but his offseason efforts have laid the foundation for a progressive second season.
Kansas changed its tune late last season, beating Texas on the road in overtime, and competed directly with TCU and West Virginia throughout the final stretch of the 2021 season.
It was at this point Leipold's roster knew his system had potential.
“We have to earn trust,” Leipold said. “And with that win (at Texas), we started to play better. I think the players need our routine and message was going to be consistent and we weren’t going to waiver from it.”
When Leipold arrived in Lawrence late last spring, the program hardly had a spring season. The fall camp schedule rounded the corner quickly and left a lot of open-ended questions for the former Buffalo coach to answer.
But the optimistic finish in 2021 profoundly impacted this year’s spring practices, according to Leipold.
“That confidence was one of the most apparent things with our first spring practice,” Leipold said. “The volume and the confidence of communication, especially on the defensive side, was night and day from the fall.”
Defensive additions coming along, still working out the kinks
Kansas added several defensive pieces through the portal this offseason, including Michigan State corner Kalon Gervin, Ohio State safety Craig Young, UCF linebacker Eriq Gilyard, and Miami defensive end Lonnie Phelps.
“They’re going to fit,” Leipold said of the transfer class. “They’re going to help us in different ways. If you look at what we’re trying to get done across the board with body types and everything, we’re excited.”
Leipold says his defensive staff led by coordinator Brian Borland is still working through the incidentals.
“I think we all know that we’ve got to do some things, eliminate some bigger plays and I think we’re starting to see that.”
Clawing away at the scholarship issue
One external benefit for Leipold’s program this season was the transfer portal. Leipold picked up several promising figures, including two new running backs Ky Thomas (Minnesota) and Sevion Morrison (Nebraska).
This, alongside the loosening of scholarship rules, has aided Leipold’s task of building a competitive roster.
“This program has put itself in some tough positions scholarship-wise,” Leipold said. “That’ll help, whether or not it’s going to alleviate itself right away this year, but a year from now, we’ll be very confident that we’ll be where we need to be.”
Leipold continued: “I think across the board, for programs like us, it could go either way as we know through the portal, you’ve to a great job within your roster. I’m very proud of the fact that we haven’t lost anyone (from) two-deep from last year that didn’t leave by graduation.”
No definitive answer at quarterback
Returning junior Jalon Daniels gave the Kansas offense a jolt of lighting in its last three games of the year in 2021. But that – along with a strong offseason – hasn’t guaranteed him the top job.
Leipold was asked about the quarterback situation and whether Daniels would be the starter, considering he was the lone quarterback attending the media event in Arlington.
“I think Jalon’s here for a lot of reasons,” Leipold said. “Especially the way he played late (last) year for us. I, jokingly, say I haven’t named Devin Neal our starting running back either.”
Redshirt senior Jason Bean started the Jayhawks’ first nine games in 2021, before sustaining a leg injury against Kansas State. Leipold is still motivated to keep Bean in the mix and find a strong role for him this season.
Leipold indicated that Daniels is the name they’re looking toward to fill the driver’s seat.
“I think Jason understands his role,” Leipold said. “I thought (he) had a very good spring and took some steps as well and he will continue to get better. But we know right to know where Jalon (Daniels) is and what we expect him to do in August and as we get ready for game one.”
