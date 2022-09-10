Kansas coach Lance Leipold opened Big 12 play with a 55-42 overtime win over West Virginia on Saturday night in Morgantown. The Jayhawks played with the Mountaineers through four quarters, totaling 419 yards of total offense. A shaky start from the Kansas defense was bailed out by the Jayhawks’ offense led by starter Jalon Daniels (18-29, 219), which placed KU within just one score heading into the locker room, trailing the Mountaineers 28-21 at the break. Working back against Kansas’ second-half rhythm, West Virginia forced overtime at 42-42 before a touchdown catch from Quentin Skinner and a pick-six from Cobee Bryant closed the books on the Jayhawks’ road win. “As we know, this program (has) struggled to get wins,” Leipold said after the overtime win. “First conference games and a road win are tough, to begin with. This is a group that’s been bruised, mentally, a lot. They’re starting to gain some confidence and believe in one another and have confidence in the system and how we’re going about it.” Leipold highlighted receiver Luke Grimm and Quentin Skinner, Grimm posted a game-high 66 yards on six receptions, with Skinner adding 50 yards of his own on three completions from Daniels. He’d also credit Jared Casey and Tanaka Scott for making momentum-shifting plays when they counted most.

Leipold talks offensive composure

Kansas gave up two early scores to the Mountaineers, not finding the scoreboard until the second quarter on a 10-yard throw from Daniels to Mason Fairchild. The Jayhawks hung around with West Virginia from then on, cutting its deficit to 28-21 heading into the locker room. Leipold reflected on that consistency through adversity and how important it is for pulling out wins. “I think our depth is starting to show,” Leipold said. “I don’t know where we’re going to match up against everybody, as far as talents and all-conference players and all that stuff. But I like the way our depth is, we have a lot of guys that stepped up, made plays in two games, and continued.” The Jayhawks’ offensive line played a major part in the victory, competing directly with a Mountaineers’ defensive line that had a strong performance one week ago at Pittsburgh. “I was very pleased again, it’s a credit to them up front,” Leipold said of his offensive line. “I think we were able to mix some things. But, obviously, you stay focused on the game ahead, but watching that (Pittsburgh) game on Thursday night, it was like, ‘Oh boy, that’s a good group.’”

Kansas coach Lance Leipold said his group is believing in his system.

Feeding off Jalon Daniels' vibe

Daniels’ performance - 18-29 passes for 219 yards, including three touchdowns - was the backbone of the win Saturday night, propelling Kansas through a shaky first half against the Mountaineers. When asked about his starter during postgame, Leipold shined a light on just how much Daniels’ attitude can affect his surroundings. “It was outstanding,” Leipold said of Daniels’ performance. “Some days, you look at him and he’s got that big old grin on his face and he’s smiling, bouncing around and I’m like, “You’re more calm than I am.’” “(I’m) so proud of him and that’s what you want. I think sometimes we lose that in college football. You go out there and have some fun and I think he does. I thought that he and Devin (Neal) and even Daniel Hishaw showed themselves.”

Shaping up defensively in the second half