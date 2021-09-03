Notebook: Lance Leipold recaps close win over South Dakota
Edging past South Dakota, Lance Leipold has started his career in Lawrence 1-0.
Leipold reflected on the close win and what it means to both the program and the fan base.
“I thought our fans were great,” he said. “I thought the student body was awesome. I really want to thank them and all our fans for their support. Hopefully, they'll continue to come out and support us because they did make a factor in things and it's exciting to see our students and fans kind of get behind this football team.”
Junior quarterback Jason Bean got the start and gradually became an important part of the offense’s execution.
Satisfied with his debut, Leipold shared his thoughts on the transfers’ start against South Dakota with the new offense.
“I like our offense,” he said. “His athleticism is something is his speed and quickness when he does decide to keep the ball. I think he has a strong arm. I thought he made some nice throws. I mean, he's 17 for 26 on the day, but again, there's some things that we have to clean up and help him out on.”
Lawrence Arnold snagged both touchdown passes
Reeling in both touchdown passes, redshirt freshman Lawrence Arnold connected with Bean to capture the lead with just over a minute to play in the fourth quarter.
Arnold missed a decent number of practices this fall but suited up for the Jayhawks this evening in a huge way.
“Lawrence had a heck of a game,” Leipold said. “Lawrence hasn't practiced a ton and was limited up until Tuesday. But you see the length at the position that he gives. He's got athleticism to go make plays, very confident.”
Losing Sam Burt early
An early injury to super-senior defensive tackle Sam Burt hurt Kansas’ defensive efforts, but despite the poor timing Leipold was impressed with his younger defenders stepping up through the tough challenge presented in front of them.
“A lot of guys stepped up there,” Leipold said. “Losing Sam was definitely a disappointing, I feel really bad for him. But to see a bunch of guys step up, Caleb Taylor being one of those, really proud of those guys, proud of the way we played really in the whole front.”
Handling those crucial moments
Hitting crunch time in the fourth quarter, Kansas was down 14-10 in the red zone knocking on the door.
Leipold spoke on getting his group to pull together at that crucial moment and finish the job at hand.
“You felt momentum-shifting of course and some big plays happening,” he said.
He continued: “We were so close, so many times that you’re kind of hoping that it's going to click a little bit. We talk about playing for 60 minutes and competing and doing those things. We took advantage of it.”