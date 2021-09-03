Notebook: Lance Leipold recaps close win over South Dakota

Edging past South Dakota, Lance Leipold has started his career in Lawrence 1-0.

Leipold reflected on the close win and what it means to both the program and the fan base.

“I thought our fans were great,” he said. “I thought the student body was awesome. I really want to thank them and all our fans for their support. Hopefully, they'll continue to come out and support us because they did make a factor in things and it's exciting to see our students and fans kind of get behind this football team.”

Junior quarterback Jason Bean got the start and gradually became an important part of the offense’s execution.

Satisfied with his debut, Leipold shared his thoughts on the transfers’ start against South Dakota with the new offense.

“I like our offense,” he said. “His athleticism is something is his speed and quickness when he does decide to keep the ball. I think he has a strong arm. I thought he made some nice throws. I mean, he's 17 for 26 on the day, but again, there's some things that we have to clean up and help him out on.”