Kansas coach Lance Leipold recorded his second-straight home opener victory Friday night when his Jayhawks (1-0, 0-0 Big 12) defeated Tennessee Tech 56-10. The meeting was the first ever between the two programs and saw Kansas improve to 7-3 in Week 1 matchups over the past decade. A hot start behind back-to-back rushing touchdowns from Devin Neal and Daniel Hishaw Jr. fueled Kansas’ initial spark that established a 32-point lead when the Jayhawks headed into the locker room. Leipold said his group’s tempo impressed him Friday night, singling out the defense. “I thought our defense responded really well,” Leipold said. “Played a lot of guys in the first half, and as you can see, as we’ve talked many times, the depth and competition at positions. I think you can see when we’re rolling, those guys on both sides of the ball, there’s not a drop-off. That’s encouraging.” He continued: “If it’s a game we should win by this margin, then I think we’ve gone out and done that. We know that this program hasn’t had enough wins to be overly critical about how it plays out.”

Leipold satisfied with Jalon Daniels' start

Starting junior Jalon Daniels over redshirt Jason Bean was a decision Leipold made early into fall camp based on the confidence Daniels showed when approaching the playbook and his demeanor throughout the offseason. Daniels finished the night completing 15 of 18 passes for 189 yards, including one touchdown pass to Mason Fairchild and an interception in the third quarter. “I thought he played well, made solid decisions,” Leipold said. “There’s a couple plays there in the second half I think he got a little greedy but I thought he had good command.” Bean relieved Daniels in the fourth quarter when Kansas led 42-3 with little under 4:00 left on the clock. Bean completed just one pass for 16 yards to receiver Steven McBride.

Kansas coach Lance Leipold said Jalon Daniels had good command. (Jay Biggerstaff/USA Today Sports)

Thoughts on the running back room

The Kansas backfield racked up nearly 300 rushing yards on Friday night, including four ground touchdowns between Devin Neal, Daniel Hishaw, Sevion Morrison. Daniels and Bean each added a touchdown. Neal led the rushing effort with 4 carries for 108 yards, backed up by Morrison’s 8 attempts for 70 yards. Rounding out the stat sheet was Daniel Hishaw with 5 carries for 56 yards on the evening. “It was kind of a series, but some by plays and personnel groupings,” Leipold said of his rushing approach. “I think this game let itself for us to take a look at that and how we’re going to do it and who plays well in that type of rotation. I thought everyone showed flashes.”

Defensive stability behind Lonnie Phelps, Caleb Sampson