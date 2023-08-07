Notebook: Latest on Jalon Daniels, realignment
Head coach Lance Leipold addressed the absence of reps for quarterback Jalon Daniels after kicking off the second week of fall camp on Monday morning.
The Jayhawks also went into a mini scrimmage, where Tanaka Scott climbed the ladder for an impressive catch on a deep pass, and freshman Jameel Croft came up with an interception on the defensive side.
No need to worry about Jalon Daniels
Daniels was absent from the early part of practice this morning. Daniels health will be a top priority for them as the season goes on, and Leipold explained why he wasn’t taking reps today.
“He’s got some back tightness right now,” Leipold said. “So we're just again, working through that. And he's there, he's doing some stuff.”
Leipold didn’t seem to be too concerned about his quarterback missing some practice reps, and wants the process to see itself through.
“I trust the training staff,” Leipold said. “He threw some yesterday and then we're going through. If I'm saying it a week or so from now, then we can probably dive in deeper.
Daniels isn’t the only player that’s a little banged up, and Leipold and his staff are having to be very strategic about how to approach the injuries.
“ You don't want this with any of our guys, but Luke Grimm has kind of been slowed down,” Leipold said. “Got to be smart. What are we going to fight through? What can be monitored?”
First day of full pads
The first day of full pads always brings a different intensity, and today was no different. Leipold thought the beginning of practice may have been a little bit quiet.
“We've always talked, there's sometimes not as much level of volume of conversation before practice because I think there's that bit of anxiousness or whatever,” Leipold said. “They're kind of locking in more than ever.”
Along with the inclusion of full pads, there were referees present looking to get some training in. During the portion of practice that was open to the media, there were referees working different defensive back drills, with one calling a pass interference, and one throwing his hat off when a cornerback forced the receiver he was covering out of bounds.
“We had officials, and everything that we had asked them to be a part of, to call it very tight, but to give us a perspective of where we're at,” Leipold said.
Leipold says physicality has improved
Leipold is happy with the improvement that’s been made as far as being physical, but knows there's still a long way to go. This spring there was a lot of talk how physical the 15 practices were.
He hopes it pays off in a more physical team this fall.
“I think we've progressed from a year ago in our physicality and all those things,” Leipold said. “We got a long way to go in a lot of areas.”
Leipold gives thoughts on realignment
A lot of thought has been given since schools have decided to leave the Pac 12. Missouri coach Eli Drinkwitz was against the concept, and fellow SEC coach Lane Kiffen at Ole Miss backed him up on social media.
Leipold is not in a hurry to jump the gun to form an opinion on the matter yet, especially since the impact still remains to be seen.
“I think it's to be determined,” Leipold said. “It's funny. I've kind of seen some of that same thing that's ruined it, but everybody has been talking about it for how long? When everybody was talking about super conferences and all this realignment, I didn't see a lot of people write articles and commentaries that it was going to ruin it. Now it's happening and now it's ruining.”
Leipold has coached several levels of college football, and cited that experience for a reason why he hasn’t given too much of a reaction yet.
“I'm probably too late to the game to have a pure feeling on that, but I'm still a guy that had to ride buses 15 hours one direction,” Leipold said. “So I've been there, done that and I know sometimes that's part of it.”
Leipold also touched on the fact that Kansas will be able to recruit Arizona even better now that there is an opportunity for players to come back home to play a few times in their career.