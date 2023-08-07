Head coach Lance Leipold addressed the absence of reps for quarterback Jalon Daniels after kicking off the second week of fall camp on Monday morning.

The Jayhawks also went into a mini scrimmage, where Tanaka Scott climbed the ladder for an impressive catch on a deep pass, and freshman Jameel Croft came up with an interception on the defensive side.





No need to worry about Jalon Daniels

Daniels was absent from the early part of practice this morning. Daniels health will be a top priority for them as the season goes on, and Leipold explained why he wasn’t taking reps today.

“He’s got some back tightness right now,” Leipold said. “So we're just again, working through that. And he's there, he's doing some stuff.”

Leipold didn’t seem to be too concerned about his quarterback missing some practice reps, and wants the process to see itself through.

“I trust the training staff,” Leipold said. “He threw some yesterday and then we're going through. If I'm saying it a week or so from now, then we can probably dive in deeper.

Daniels isn’t the only player that’s a little banged up, and Leipold and his staff are having to be very strategic about how to approach the injuries.

“ You don't want this with any of our guys, but Luke Grimm has kind of been slowed down,” Leipold said. “Got to be smart. What are we going to fight through? What can be monitored?”