Notebook: Leipold on defense, Bean learning, Locklin comes up big

Despite a rough road trip loss, Kansas showed the capacity to compete Saturday against Duke. Following the 52-33 loss in Durham, Lance Leipold reflected on the loss and what he learned from his group this week. He first addressed his team’s need to jump after snaps more and play with more grit than we’ve seen these first few weeks. “We didn’t tackle as well as we need to,” Leipold said. “We have to continue to work on our physicality and execution. We cut a few guys loose and there's a lot of holistic things there that got to be worked on as we've seen.” Missed opportunities plagued the Jayhawks throughout the day. Leipold believes Kansas let up a few too many against the Blue Devils. “It's just our inconsistencies,” he said. “We get a big run and we have to settle for a field goal. We get a pick, it could have maybe gone for six early in the game and we don't get anything.” He continued: “I think a lot of things that I'll answer will continue to sound like a broken record right now as we grow as a football team. But they're working at it and we're working to get better. Our margin of error and execution in some key times are not where they completely need to be.”



Bean says he is proud of what he saw from the offense

Bean proud of offensive performance

Redshirt junior quarterback Jason Bean threw for over 300 yards in the loss to the Blue Devils. Bean commented on some of the growth he’s seen from the offense. “I was extremely proud of the offense and the way they played tonight,” he said. “I feel like we fought for 60 minutes. The protection was great tonight, I’m excited about the offense as a whole heading into next week.” Leipold is seeing the offense collaborate more and start to seize certain moments when they appear on the field. “I watched them believe in one another and the excitement when things are going well, we just gotta be able to answer when things aren't as well and make plays when we need to.”



Defensive mistakes

Despite holding the lead at halftime, the Jayhawks’ defense struggled to hold down Blue Devils running back Mataeo Durant and quarterback Gunnar Holmberg throughout the game. Many defenders struggled to make clean tackles all day long, giving up much-needed stops. “We're too young of a football team just to line up and go toe to toe with everybody the rest of the Big 12,” Leipold said. “I didn't hear a lot of issues of getting calls or guys panicking that they weren't getting something. I think we took a step that way in our preparation.” He continued: “We're not bringing our feet with it. We're throwing a shoulder instead of wrapping up. There's some things there that we continue to work on. Hopefully, we're going to be talking down the road sometime. And I say down the road might be a year or so from now, when freshmen are sophomores and sophomores are juniors.” Slowing down Duke’s offense came with its share of injuries too. Multiple defenders were shaken up early, hurting Kansas’ ability to fully lock in.



Torry Locklin talks offensive support