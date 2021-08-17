Notebook: Leipold on depth chart, Devin Neal

The dog days of fall camp are coming to a close and that always brings up the question about the depth chart and who might be making a move.

I asked Lance Leipold at his media day press conference when they will start making those decisions and he gave a great answer.

When you really think about it there is no reason for Leipold and his staff to announce a lot of information about potential starters.

“I think some of it just naturally flows,” Leipold said. “And I know where some of the next questions may go, but yeah, it's coming, but not as fast as all of you may like or want it to be. We talked earlier about not having spring, and I think I've said this before. There are some things that can be to our advantage, and some of those we'd better use to our advantage as we go into the first game as well. And so, announcing some starters and some spots may be up until game time.”

Another advantage it gives the coaches is the fact they can keep the competition open to force players to push each other.

The staff got a late start and did not get their first look at the team until a couple weeks ago.

“The other thing again is continually working on the competitive nature of the practice also gives us a chance,” he said. “I think I've found in the past when you start doing that, even when you have an experienced team, and a team you've worked with for a while, some of those younger players who have never had to take a developmental role, all of a sudden, they lose a little focus and intensity in their own development and think that may happen again in the spring or later on.

He continued: “And we want to make sure, as young as we are, and we're going to need everyone available, the longer we keep that going, the more locked in and the more development and competition for everyone's sake we will have.”