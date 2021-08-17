Notebook: Leipold on depth chart, Devin Neal
The dog days of fall camp are coming to a close and that always brings up the question about the depth chart and who might be making a move.
I asked Lance Leipold at his media day press conference when they will start making those decisions and he gave a great answer.
When you really think about it there is no reason for Leipold and his staff to announce a lot of information about potential starters.
“I think some of it just naturally flows,” Leipold said. “And I know where some of the next questions may go, but yeah, it's coming, but not as fast as all of you may like or want it to be. We talked earlier about not having spring, and I think I've said this before. There are some things that can be to our advantage, and some of those we'd better use to our advantage as we go into the first game as well. And so, announcing some starters and some spots may be up until game time.”
Another advantage it gives the coaches is the fact they can keep the competition open to force players to push each other.
The staff got a late start and did not get their first look at the team until a couple weeks ago.
“The other thing again is continually working on the competitive nature of the practice also gives us a chance,” he said. “I think I've found in the past when you start doing that, even when you have an experienced team, and a team you've worked with for a while, some of those younger players who have never had to take a developmental role, all of a sudden, they lose a little focus and intensity in their own development and think that may happen again in the spring or later on.
He continued: “And we want to make sure, as young as we are, and we're going to need everyone available, the longer we keep that going, the more locked in and the more development and competition for everyone's sake we will have.”
Expect Devin Neal to see the field as a true freshman
There have been a lot of positive comments coming from fall camp about Devin Neal. He is the Jayhawks highest-rated recruit in the freshman class and has been getting rave reviews at running back.
Neal has been getting a lot of reps this fall and has not slowed down.
“What an outstanding young man Devin Neal is,” Leipold said. “He works hard every day, and he takes coaching. There are times now where we talk about it, not going to back down on him either, but freshmen hit a wall at certain times. But man, he's taking a lot of reps and he's not tapping out.
“Some days are some really good flashes of what his future's going to be, and then there's times there's a little bit of hesitancy and that, but he's learning, and he's a sponge. And that's the thing I love about him.”
Offensive coordinator Andy Kotelnicki echoed the same comments how Neal is taking everything in and has been coachable.
“Well, he's getting a lot of reps right now for a true freshman, so I would have the same expectations for him as I would for anyone who would ever go into the game for us, to execute,” Kotelnicki said. “And to his credit, and like a lot of those other guys in the room, he comes out there and he wants to be coachable. Coach Wallace does a great job with those guys and he's looking for feedback. He's seeking feedback and he's developing really nice. He's doing a good job.”
Injuries and staying healthy will help determine playing time but Leipold expects the Lawrence High product to be on the field.
“I see Devin Neal playing a lot of football in some capacity this season,” he said.
Leipold looks for the little things at first scrimmage
The team had their first scrimmage on Sunday night. Instead of talking about who stood out or specifics about players, Leipold looks for some of the smaller things that catch his attention.
“It was great to see some guys in some positions that really competed overall,” he said. “I watch a lot of the other things around the program during the day, like how we practice, how we transition, who's on the sideline, who's paying attention, where it's at, where you're supposed to be, and I was really pleased with that part.
“Again, go back to other times, starting over in the first year or two. That type of discipline and locking in and doing it, that's a tribute to our assistant coaches of talking about what we expect and then implementing that.”