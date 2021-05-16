Notebook: Leipold on expectations, recruiting, fundamentals

Lance Leipold has already shown he can turn around two football programs. At Wisconsin-Whitewater he won six national championships and they have not returned to a title game since he left.

He inherited a Buffalo team that fired their head coach Jeff Quinn midway through the season. After a 5-7 and 2-10 starts in his first two season Leipold never had a losing. His last three seasons he went 24-10 with two bowl victories.

On the flip side the Jayhawks have not had a winning season since 2008. Leipold was asked how fast it could be expected to be in bowl games and the process it will take to get the Jayhawks there.

“That's a pretty loaded question,” Leipold said. “I was thinking if you can, again, work on that improvement, do some things, find a way to get games into the fourth quarter, bowl eligibility isn't far off. Okay? Now, we're not here to make promises and do those things.”

Leipold is not going to sugar coat things and make promises but they will work hard and do it the right way.

“I'm going to promise that the staff we assembled and the people in our program, we'll do it the right way and we're going to work every day to make everyone affiliated with this program proud,” he said. “And we had that same recipe at the last place. And it was like all of a sudden you find yourself at bowl eligibility and the next year you're playing in a conference championship. So, we're going to do our best to make that happen here and sooner than later.”

Leipold was asked what the common denominators were of the successful teams he has coached in the past.

“People ask that, and I still think it goes to daily improvement,” he said. “You can't spend time looking too far down the road or spend time looking in the rear-view mirror and patting yourself on the back about what you've accomplished. Everyone's trying to get better. If you stay in the moment, challenge yourself for improvement, I think those are things that people that have worked with me have done a great job of also emphasizing. And our players have embraced that.”