The Kansas Jayhawks won their first bowl game since 2008 by defeating UNLV 49-36 in the Guaranteed Rate Bowl. Head coach Lance Leipold, who took over a program that went 0-9 in 2020, was pleased with the progress the program has made after three seasons, the play of his offense and how important it was for him and other players to stick it out at Kansas.

Rebuild is evident after win

When Leipold took over at Kansas in April of 2021, the program was at one of its lowest points in school history. Leipold in a short amount of time however, has guided the program to a nine-win season that ended in a bowl win. “It means a lot to these young men,” Leipold said. “It means a lot for the program going forward. Where we've kind of come from, all those things that you guys know that have been around us for 30 months kind of thing, where this started and where these guys have put this program means a lot for our staff, all those different things and moving forward.” Despite the turnaround showing up in a lot of different ways, it still had not shown up in the form of a bowl win. The Jayhawks lost a triple overtime heartbreaker to Arkansas in the Liberty Bowl to end the 2022 season, and that game was on the mind of the team as they approached the bowl game this year. “A bowl win, we battled hard a year ago, came up short and for us to find a way in this one is really a big step,” Leipold said. “And you could see it's great to see these guys celebrate and have fun and do the things, especially with all the things we ask them to do.”

Leipold said it was good to see Jason Bean go out on top and close his career with a win

Offensive puts up bowl record numbers in win

Guaranteed Rate Bowl records were broken in a lot of ways for the Kansas offense. First, Jason Bean threw for six touchdown passes, which broke West Virginia’s Skyler Howard’s record of five in 2016. Bean got some major bowl game redemption, after last year’s bowl game ended with him throwing the ball through the back of the end zone on the game’s final play. "For him to have this opportunity in this bowl game, to be up on that stage and be one of the players of the game and everything else, you could see the joy that his teammates had again,” Leipold said. “So his legacy is not only going to be as a player, but what a great teammate he was as well.” Bean came back for the 2023 season knowing he would likely be Jalon Daniels’ back up, but he continually elevated his game despite that. “Probably one of the most improved football players on our team the last two fall camps, it was Jason Bean,” Leipold said. “So to see it come together and him have that opportunity, and never once, and I've said this before, never once did he ever have bad body language and mope around that he didn't get an opportunity or come in my office and talk about why he doesn't get a chance or something like that.” The other two offensive players that cemented themselves into Guaranteed Rate Bowl history were wide receivers Luke Grimm and Lawrence Arnold, as they doubled the amount of players to have three touchdown receptions in the bowl game’s history. The other two to do that were Dezmon Briscoe and Kansas State’s Tyler Lockett. Leipold was not only satisfied with their performance, but every skill position player that made an impact on the game. “When you have this many guys, and the nice thing is the multiple part of our offense gives these guys an opportunity, and we just don't know sometimes which night which guy is going to get the opportunity, but they all have the capability,” Leipold said.

Key players stuck around for moments like these