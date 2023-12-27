Notebook: Leipold on victory, Bean coming back to help win bowl game
The Kansas Jayhawks won their first bowl game since 2008 by defeating UNLV 49-36 in the Guaranteed Rate Bowl. Head coach Lance Leipold, who took over a program that went 0-9 in 2020, was pleased with the progress the program has made after three seasons, the play of his offense and how important it was for him and other players to stick it out at Kansas.
Rebuild is evident after win
When Leipold took over at Kansas in April of 2021, the program was at one of its lowest points in school history. Leipold in a short amount of time however, has guided the program to a nine-win season that ended in a bowl win.
“It means a lot to these young men,” Leipold said. “It means a lot for the program going forward. Where we've kind of come from, all those things that you guys know that have been around us for 30 months kind of thing, where this started and where these guys have put this program means a lot for our staff, all those different things and moving forward.”
Despite the turnaround showing up in a lot of different ways, it still had not shown up in the form of a bowl win. The Jayhawks lost a triple overtime heartbreaker to Arkansas in the Liberty Bowl to end the 2022 season, and that game was on the mind of the team as they approached the bowl game this year.
“A bowl win, we battled hard a year ago, came up short and for us to find a way in this one is really a big step,” Leipold said. “And you could see it's great to see these guys celebrate and have fun and do the things, especially with all the things we ask them to do.”
Offensive puts up bowl record numbers in win
Guaranteed Rate Bowl records were broken in a lot of ways for the Kansas offense. First, Jason Bean threw for six touchdown passes, which broke West Virginia’s Skyler Howard’s record of five in 2016.
Bean got some major bowl game redemption, after last year’s bowl game ended with him throwing the ball through the back of the end zone on the game’s final play.
"For him to have this opportunity in this bowl game, to be up on that stage and be one of the players of the game and everything else, you could see the joy that his teammates had again,” Leipold said. “So his legacy is not only going to be as a player, but what a great teammate he was as well.”
Bean came back for the 2023 season knowing he would likely be Jalon Daniels’ back up, but he continually elevated his game despite that.
“Probably one of the most improved football players on our team the last two fall camps, it was Jason Bean,” Leipold said. “So to see it come together and him have that opportunity, and never once, and I've said this before, never once did he ever have bad body language and mope around that he didn't get an opportunity or come in my office and talk about why he doesn't get a chance or something like that.”
The other two offensive players that cemented themselves into Guaranteed Rate Bowl history were wide receivers Luke Grimm and Lawrence Arnold, as they doubled the amount of players to have three touchdown receptions in the bowl game’s history. The other two to do that were Dezmon Briscoe and Kansas State’s Tyler Lockett.
Leipold was not only satisfied with their performance, but every skill position player that made an impact on the game.
“When you have this many guys, and the nice thing is the multiple part of our offense gives these guys an opportunity, and we just don't know sometimes which night which guy is going to get the opportunity, but they all have the capability,” Leipold said.
Key players stuck around for moments like these
When Leipold arrived at Kansas to replace Les Miles, there were numerous players that ended up being key contributors to the 2023 season that endured the change at Kansas. Instead of pursuing greener pastures, Leipold was glad to see them stick it out.
“It means the world. Kenny Logan, Mason Fairchild, Kwinton Lassiter…. I'm trying to remember how many were all there for the whole thing,” Leipold said. “In today's college football world, it's very easy to hit the eject button. And the guy to my right (Jason Bean) could have done that as well.”
The group graduating endured tough seasons, but stuck it out through a coaching change and got to go out as bowl champions.
“To see those guys have a chance to go to two consecutive bowl games, come up with a win, nine wins, all the different things they've been able to experience really in the last two years is pretty special,” Leipold said