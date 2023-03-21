The Jayhawks returned to the practice field after spring break for their seventh practice. That is right about the halfway point of the spring season. Jayhawks head coach Lance Leipold is seeing the improvement and things make him encouraged since the beginning of spring football that started at the end of February. “I'm really pleased with our progress and the points of emphasis, seeing guys getting better,” Leipold said. “Again, emphasizing the point of you've been able to stack things on top of each other as far as learning, installment, retention, things that the benefits of last December and then starting up in February to carry that over.” There is still work to do until the Spring Showcase on April 7, but Leipold likes the way they are trending. “I really like our attitude and how we're doing it,” he said. “And that said though, we’ve got a lot of work to do yet, but I'm happy where it's trending and we've stayed fairly healthy. And today is number seven, so we're almost at the half, essentially halfway through it.”

Defensive end Austin Booker earned praise from Lance Leipold

Several players returning after missing time

There have been some areas where the team has missed players during the first three weeks. The running back group has been limited with Devin Neal and Sevion Morrison missing time. The good news is some of the players who have been hampered are starting to return. “Logan Brown missed a little time, he's back,” Leipold said. “Sevion Morrison was back doing a little bit as well as Devin Neal. So, we got them back. Doug (Emilien) was pretty much full (practice) today. I mean he has been a little bit, we're getting him back and Tanaka (Scott). We're back towards the end there before spring break, so we're picking up there. Patrick Joyner probably did the most he's done in this program today, but that'll still be a progression. Davion Westmorland was out, so again, we're kind of short in some spots there.” At practice the team is split into different groups, which gives a lot of players a chance to get reps. It is an efficient process and with some players missing time it gives others the ability to develop. “That's a good thing about our numbers because you start hearing that a lot across the country sometimes about what you're limited in,” Leipold said. “We're doing all two-huddle stuff and 11 on 11 some three huddle stuff. So, there's good portion of practice there at the end. We have 60 something guys all getting reps are near at the same time and that's exciting for our younger players.”

High school newcomers standing out

There were several newcomers who joined the program in January, and some were early enrollees from high school. Leipold said many of those high school players have been catching his attention in practice. “Jaden Hamm's a guy today that kind of made a few plays that stuck out and especially these guys that have come in early,” he said. “Tony Terry made some plays today. It was nice to see him do some things and really been pleased with Calvin Clements and what he's been able to pick up and do and the progression he's made in a short time. So those are some young guys that really kind of caught my eye here of late.”

Austin Booker catching Leipold's attention