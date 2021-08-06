Notebook: Leipold says no playing catch-up no excuse

When Lance Leipold turned the Buffalo program around, they did it without the having the higher-rated recruiting classes in the MAC. There were times when Leipold took the field with a team that did not look like the other team they were playing. But his teams found a way to win and win a lot. He was asked about his team’s physical size mainly up front on the offensive and defensive line and things they can improve on. “I think we’ve got to get better in both of those statistically from last year,” Leipold said. “A lot of those things, running the ball, protecting the quarterback, defending the run, but I like our size right now. But again, not to dodge questions or anything like that, there's so much of this until I really see what we match up against.” He continued: “I've said this before and said it just this week, I can say a lot of times at Buffalo, I'd look across the field and I don't know if we'd win the eyeball test before kickoff, but I know when the ball was kicked off, our young men played really hard and were productive.”

Gildersleeve helped team make fast gains over the summer

When practice opened up to the media it was evident some players have changed their bodies since last season. One of them was Armaj Reed-Adams who played last year in the upper 300-pound range. He looked like he has trimmed down. Leipold also made mention that players from Buffalo who transferred like Ron McGee and Mike Novitsky have changed their bodies. He gave a lot of the credit to Matt Gildersleeve, who did a lot in a short amount of time as the strength and conditioning coordinator. “I think the world of Matt,” Leipold said. “He does an excellent job. He went through with the team yesterday about all that scientific stuff that I don't even know, between muscle mass and fat loss and guys in a very short period of time have really transformed their bodies. “And again, between last year, the way things had to be operated and all that, and with a coach, all we're asking them, again, is embrace what we're doing. And if you do it, not just on the field, but diet, sleep, and the other things, you're going to give yourself the best opportunity to be the best player you can be.”

No excuses although Leipold's staff in rare situation