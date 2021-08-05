Notebook: Leipold talks about QB room, size up front

Following the first day of fall camp, Lance Leipold shared his thoughts on hitting the practice fields again and looking ahead to Week 1. He first touched on the team’s attitudes heading into a new year and placing Kansas on the right track. “I think there's excitement,” Leipold said. “There's a chance to start new, but as many of you know, that's probably, you know, it could be same song, second verse type of thing. So, you got to try to look through that and try to look at embracing.” Leipold is implementing a new process and layout for the Jayhawks this fall, which he’s hoping will create an opportunity to make this fall a rewarding one. "Today's practice format is from what I understand very different from what they've done, as far as the length and other things and how we operate,” he said. “And I think if they embrace that and attack it, you know, we're going to see the benefits of a lot of different things.”

No timetable for a quarterback

Leipold was already facing questions about a timetable on the quarterbacks

When pressed on the quarterback subject, Leipold expressed his pleasure with the talent available and the competitive drive he’s expecting from the group. “I think it's a great room to get talented and it's, you know, there's, everybody's got stuff they got to work on. It's going to be competitive,” he said. “And, again, who's going to lead this offense and give us the best chance to win.” Concerned with being prepared on Week 1, his decision may come down to the first whistle on Friday, September 3rd. “I'm not putting a timetable on that because I quite honestly, you guys, I don't know if I'll ever pinned myself on dates and things like that,” he said. “It is so early right now to really understand that where we are in timing and concepts and who you're throwing to each and every route.” Leipold did take a chance to comment on North Texas transfer Jason Bean, who arguably brings the most experience to the Jayhawks’ quarterback room. “Big, tall kid runs has got a strong arm, you know, he's coachable right now. He's here. He comes in understanding he's got to compete.”

Leipold on size up front on lines