Notebook: Leipold talks culture install and clearer fall blueprint

Kansas football enters its upcoming fall camp in its most optimistic position in over a decade. Retaining the bulk of his roster, including everyone within his two deep, it’s clear Lance Leipold is building a new narrative in the locker room.

One year ago, Leipold and his staff walked into Lawrence with hardly a rough draft on a program riddled with continuity issues stemming from mismanaged scholarship numbers and poor performance on the gridiron.

But as August rounds the corner, there are a lot of answers for Leipold this time around. His staff welcomed a full spring slate and has built off an optimistic finish during the final three weeks of the 2021 schedule, which included the Jayhawks’ first win over Texas on the road in school history.

Leipold spoke about his team culture practices within the KU program on Thursday in an interview with Sports Radio 810.

“Everyone hits the transfer portal for different reasons,” Leipold said. “But mainly, it’s going to look towards an opportunity, fresh start, and likely, more playing time … Our guys that have been (at Kansas), been through these tough times, they’re embracing what we’re doing.”

And what Leipold has done is instill a routine. From structured workouts under strength and conditioning coach Matt Gildersleeve to the day-to-day changes being experienced with the coaching staff, some major shifts appear more evident this offseason.

One case has been Earl Bostick Jr., a sixth-year senior and starting offensive lineman, who started his college career under former Kansas coach David Beaty and played through the Les Miles era. Leipold’s direction for the program appealed to Bostick and prompted his return.

“It was tremendously different,” Bostick said of Leipold at Big 12 Media Days. “The blueprint that he gave us, the culture, the aspects of trying to be a player’s coach, just trying to be there for us. He wanted to turn around this program.”