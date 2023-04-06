Notebook: Leipold wants to finish spring strong, Devin Neal maturing
After today the last football event will be the Spring Showcase on Friday. The Jayhawks will go through their final two practices of the spring season before they move into evaluation meetings next week.
Although only two practices remain, head coach Lance Leipold wants to see them finish on a good note.
“Really sustaining a mental edge and concentration, continue to battle through the physical part of practice for the duration of practice,” he said. “I think that's something we've started to stress of being able to do that. I don't know if we've done that all the time.”
Friday’s event will be called the Spring Showcase because it is not going to be a traditional spring game. Several schools have moved away from ending with a spring game.
Teams only get 15 practices and Leipold wants to focus on fundamentals and attention to detail.
“All in all, I like the way we're working, and we got to finish these last two in the right way,” he said. “That's one thing we're trying to change and that's partially why it's not a full spring game per se, of doing things because I think every day is important for us to try to get better and utilize that time.”
Leipold likes depth coming out of spring football
Coming out of the spring season Leipold was asked what he liked from the team since they started at the end of February.
“A lot of things are going to be competitive for us to be a good football team, that we're going to have competition at positions and depth,” Leipold said. “I think we're establishing that in some spots.”
The spring also brings injuries or players being limited through the contact periods. The team experienced that this spring but overall he likes the depth and what some of the new players who arrived in January bring to the team.
“I think we're limited in some others based on able bodies at times,” he said. “I do think when it all comes together in August and as we progress through camp, and things stay the course, that experience of our newcomers that are going to be able to help us. We'll be in a better flow.”
Devin Neal maturing, focus on football has helped
Running back is a position where players have been in and out of the lineup this spring. Over the last two seasons Devin Neal has shouldered much of the load late in the year due to injuries.
Leipold said Daniel Hishaw and Sevion Morrison have not been practicing full-time. Dylan McDuffie missed a couple practices.
“He keeps doing it each and every day what he's done,” Leipold said of Neal. “I think Devin's at a point now, he's played two years in this conference and he's smart. I think with his maturity and understanding he's got a good feel what he has to do and we have to be really, really cautious on how much we put on him.”
The plan was to split carries with several running backs. Neal has stepped up and increased his workload over the original plan going into the spring.
“He's probably even had more work than we actually had planned,” Leipold said. “And so I know when it hits August and in September he'll be ready to roll.”
One of the biggest changes for Neal is focusing solely on football. Last year he was playing baseball for KU which split the time he was spending with the football program.
“He's the same guy,” Leipold said. “I just feel with his natural maturity and all of a sudden finding himself being one of the veterans as opposed to a year ago. A year ago, he's kind of bursting on the scene, he's trying to do both. He's trying to live both dreams. I think again, the part of the maturity factor is understanding that that was going to be very difficult when both programs are essentially year round programs and what it was doing to him.”