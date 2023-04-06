After today the last football event will be the Spring Showcase on Friday. The Jayhawks will go through their final two practices of the spring season before they move into evaluation meetings next week. Although only two practices remain, head coach Lance Leipold wants to see them finish on a good note. “Really sustaining a mental edge and concentration, continue to battle through the physical part of practice for the duration of practice,” he said. “I think that's something we've started to stress of being able to do that. I don't know if we've done that all the time.” Friday’s event will be called the Spring Showcase because it is not going to be a traditional spring game. Several schools have moved away from ending with a spring game. Teams only get 15 practices and Leipold wants to focus on fundamentals and attention to detail. “All in all, I like the way we're working, and we got to finish these last two in the right way,” he said. “That's one thing we're trying to change and that's partially why it's not a full spring game per se, of doing things because I think every day is important for us to try to get better and utilize that time.”

Leipold likes depth coming out of spring football

Coming out of the spring season Leipold was asked what he liked from the team since they started at the end of February. “A lot of things are going to be competitive for us to be a good football team, that we're going to have competition at positions and depth,” Leipold said. “I think we're establishing that in some spots.” The spring also brings injuries or players being limited through the contact periods. The team experienced that this spring but overall he likes the depth and what some of the new players who arrived in January bring to the team. “I think we're limited in some others based on able bodies at times,” he said. “I do think when it all comes together in August and as we progress through camp, and things stay the course, that experience of our newcomers that are going to be able to help us. We'll be in a better flow.”

Neal had to increase his workload this spring and Leipold like his maturity

