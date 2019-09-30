Notebook: Les Miles on Oklahoma, Herbert, injuries
The hot topic going into Les Miles' press conference wasn't about the high-flying Sooners making a visit this weekend, but more who would or wouldn't be playing.
The early questions were focused on the latest news about running back Khalil Herbert. It was announced before the game on Saturday he wouldn't play due to personal reasons.
Miles said he had a chance to meet with him before the game.
"I had the opportunity to visit with him Friday night at length," Miles said. "It's really his business, and it's something that I'm not going to comment on."
When asked if Herbert was around the football team and facility on Monday Miles gave a quick and brief answer.
"I have not seen him," he said.
Then the question moved to another running back Dom Williams. The junior from Texas didn't play the last two games.
"Again, it's Dom's information, not mine," Miles said. "He'll be at practice today, and we're going to go on from there."
The latest on defensive injuries
Kansas had to play against TCU without Dru Prox, their leading tackler. It isn't clear when the junior linebacker will return to action.
"I don't know when we expect him to be back," Miles said. "I think we'll know more as we get through the next couple of weeks."
Another player that could be listed as questionable going into the Oklahoma game is four-year starter Mike Lee. He delivered some big shots in the TCU game and Miles didn't give much information on his status.
"I'm going to take HIPAA on that one because I don't know exactly where he's at in terms of his health," Miles said. "But he did take significant contact. He's a tough young man. I'd expect him to return as soon as he can."
Velton Gardner stepped in at running back
The Kansas staff turned to true freshman Velton Gardner to handle the carries after Pooka Williams. He finished the game with a team-high 61 yards rushing and a touchdown.
"He's a big runner, has great change of direction and a big smile on his face after he came off the field," Miles said. "He's a guy that will have a long and very capable career."
Lincoln Riley getting it done on offense
Jalen Hurts is leading the Big 12 in total offense and it isn't often you see a quarterback sitting at third in the conference rushing yards. Hurts is averaging 110 yards a game on the ground.
Through the air he's close to 325 yards a contest.
"Jalen Hurts is a tremendous player," Miles said. "Good quality and toughness and just an arm that he can just uncork it. Very accurate, very strong."
Offensively Oklahoma leads the Big 12 in total offense by a whopping 150 yards over second place Oklahoma State.
"Lincoln Riley's done a great job taking the reins from a great coach in Coach Bob Stoops," Miles said. "They've had a great run with quarterbacks and receivers that can fly and have height and ball skills, not to mention the quality rushing attack that really kind of matches their ability to throw."
Coming from the SEC, Miles knows Alabama gets mentioned among the best defensive teams. He said the same goes for Oklahoma on offense.
"I think they're right now on the cusp of college football," he said. "I think Alabama's probably on the defensive side and Oklahoma more on the offensive side."