The hot topic going into Les Miles' press conference wasn't about the high-flying Sooners making a visit this weekend, but more who would or wouldn't be playing.

The early questions were focused on the latest news about running back Khalil Herbert. It was announced before the game on Saturday he wouldn't play due to personal reasons.

Miles said he had a chance to meet with him before the game.

"I had the opportunity to visit with him Friday night at length," Miles said. "It's really his business, and it's something that I'm not going to comment on."

When asked if Herbert was around the football team and facility on Monday Miles gave a quick and brief answer.

"I have not seen him," he said.

Then the question moved to another running back Dom Williams. The junior from Texas didn't play the last two games.

"Again, it's Dom's information, not mine," Miles said. "He'll be at practice today, and we're going to go on from there."



