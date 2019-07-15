Notebook: Les Miles opens up at Big 12 media day
Les Miles was the first speaker at Big 12 media day on Monday and one of the first topics he addressed was the recent news that Pooka Williams would miss the first game of the season.
Williams was suspended and not allowed in team activities for over seven months before being reinstated.
"Action was taken immediately," Miles said. "We felt like a strong point was made not only with Pooka Williams Jr. but with the team. For seven and a half months Pooka was going through a process and he didn't have the opportunity to spend time with his team, go to the weight room, you know, just be a part. Pooka went through legal investigation with the legal community."
Miles said Williams has learned from the situation and is remorseful. He also made it clear Williams knows what is expected of him moving forward.
This decision came from outside the football offices. Miles said the university has a system in which deals with situations like Williams.
"He had proceedings that went through the conduct board at the university, and he basically understood very much that if he did not meet the criteria that the board asked that this would not last long and he really met every criteria that he could," Miles said.
" I did not make this decision, but I stand by it and see it as a right one."
Williams was voted to the Big 12 Pre-season media first team at running back.
Miles sees talent on the roster
Les Miles got his first head coaching job at Oklahoma State in 2001. After his first year in Stillwater he guided the Cowboys to 22 wins in three seasons before taking the head coaching job at LSU.
Miles recalled the shape of the Oklahoma State program when he took over and said the talent at Kansas is in line or slightly better.
" I think we have a better talent base here at Kansas than I had when I went with Oklahoma State," he said. "I can tell you the things that happened. We were allowed to recruit to a very significant number at Oklahoma State, recruited very well to start. I think that's the same thing here. I think we will recruit well, over time, and I think you will see that this Kansas team is much more talented than their record shows."
The Jayhawks have had a good summer according to Miles and the players have the right attitude to win games. He sees a lot of similarities going back 17 years ago when he began to rebuild Oklahoma State.
"It's all about culture," Miles said. "It's all about team. It's all about wanting to be a dominant player rather than a player. I think these guys are hungry. I think they've had a great summer. I think they're ready to put a quality team on the field, and I think there will be some similarities in that Oklahoma State experience."
Offense will be balanced and quarterback battle heads into fall camp
Miles experience is on the offensive side of the ball and he said he plans on having a balanced offense.
At LSU they played a physical style and leaned more on the running game. But his move to the Big 12 will likely provide an offense that centers around several ways to move the ball. Miles didn't give any hints on specifics but said their offense will fit into the personnel they have.
"We're going to do the things that our team can do," he said. "I've always made a point, you know, it doesn't do you any good to say the style of offense you're going to run if you don't have those style of players.
"I think we will have the opportunity to throw the football and run the football with balance. I think our talent is there. We will have to see."
The big question on offense revolves around quarterback where Thomas MacVittie and Carter Stanley have separated going into fall camp. Miles thinks both are capable of running the offense.
"MacVittie and Stanley will be the place we start at quarterback," Miles said. "We think both men have that opportunity to step to the field and give us great or good quarterback play."