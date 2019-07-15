Les Miles was the first speaker at Big 12 media day on Monday and one of the first topics he addressed was the recent news that Pooka Williams would miss the first game of the season.

Williams was suspended and not allowed in team activities for over seven months before being reinstated.

"Action was taken immediately," Miles said. "We felt like a strong point was made not only with Pooka Williams Jr. but with the team. For seven and a half months Pooka was going through a process and he didn't have the opportunity to spend time with his team, go to the weight room, you know, just be a part. Pooka went through legal investigation with the legal community."

Miles said Williams has learned from the situation and is remorseful. He also made it clear Williams knows what is expected of him moving forward.

This decision came from outside the football offices. Miles said the university has a system in which deals with situations like Williams.

"He had proceedings that went through the conduct board at the university, and he basically understood very much that if he did not meet the criteria that the board asked that this would not last long and he really met every criteria that he could," Miles said.

" I did not make this decision, but I stand by it and see it as a right one."

Williams was voted to the Big 12 Pre-season media first team at running back.

