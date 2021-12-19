Notebook: Martin, Lightfoot, and Braun recap close win over SFA

Kansas avoided a late scare Saturfay night as Stephen F. Austin bounced back after the break to give the Jayhawks a solid run on their home court. Despite coming away with the 80-72 win, KU’s defense will still require attention moving forward.

SFA shot 60.7% from inside the arc during the second half, setting up a close finish. Following the win, Remy Martin was the first to acknowledge there’s still work to be done from both a personal and holistic standpoint.

“I know the team relies on me for certain things, to be a leader,” Martin said. “I just got to be better on the defensive end and being smarter on some plays. But the box score isn’t really anything. It was my energy in the first half: it wasn’t there.”

“We’ve just got to be better,” he added. “We know that we had the lead at first and Ochai (Agbaji) did a great job getting us that lead. We just got to be better, I think everybody knows that. It’s onto the next game.”

The Lumberjacks were no joke to Kansas ahead of the matchup. Mitch Lightfoot says the group was well-aware of the skill and direction SFA had upheld so far this season.

“I think we kind of expected them to play well,” Lightfoot said. “Obviously we have to play better. But they’re a well-coached team. They did a great job on their defensive scheme. You saw how they changed it from man to zone, from one-three to two-three.”

Lightfoot also stressed the importance of playing to the opponents’ tempo.

“I think we’ve got to be more aggressive,” Lightfoot said. “We’ve got to be able to attack whatever defense they’re in quicker and that’s on us. We’ve got to improve on that.”