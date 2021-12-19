Notebook: Martin, Lightfoot, and Braun recap close win over SFA
Kansas avoided a late scare Saturfay night as Stephen F. Austin bounced back after the break to give the Jayhawks a solid run on their home court. Despite coming away with the 80-72 win, KU’s defense will still require attention moving forward.
SFA shot 60.7% from inside the arc during the second half, setting up a close finish. Following the win, Remy Martin was the first to acknowledge there’s still work to be done from both a personal and holistic standpoint.
“I know the team relies on me for certain things, to be a leader,” Martin said. “I just got to be better on the defensive end and being smarter on some plays. But the box score isn’t really anything. It was my energy in the first half: it wasn’t there.”
“We’ve just got to be better,” he added. “We know that we had the lead at first and Ochai (Agbaji) did a great job getting us that lead. We just got to be better, I think everybody knows that. It’s onto the next game.”
The Lumberjacks were no joke to Kansas ahead of the matchup. Mitch Lightfoot says the group was well-aware of the skill and direction SFA had upheld so far this season.
“I think we kind of expected them to play well,” Lightfoot said. “Obviously we have to play better. But they’re a well-coached team. They did a great job on their defensive scheme. You saw how they changed it from man to zone, from one-three to two-three.”
Lightfoot also stressed the importance of playing to the opponents’ tempo.
“I think we’ve got to be more aggressive,” Lightfoot said. “We’ve got to be able to attack whatever defense they’re in quicker and that’s on us. We’ve got to improve on that.”
McCormack's early foul trouble
David McCormack exited the game early due to foul trouble, picking up 2 fouls within the first 2:00 of the game.
While McCormack returned later in-game, Lightfoot was forced to check-in early for the Jayhawks and fill the void in the paint.
“That’s just how basketball goes,” Lightfoot said. “I mean, you get into foul trouble that can happen. It’s happened to me in the past.”
“You saw last game, I got 3 fouls in 30 seconds,” he added with a smile. “I gotta come out there and play ball that gives us an opportunity to win. There are things I can improve on, definitely late. I got to do my job, that’s what they recruited me for.”
Looking towards the break
After the Jayhawks pulled away with the win, Christian Braun said the group will be taking a hard look at things during the break after they travel to Boulder next week to face Colorado.
“(Coach Self) told us we got to get better,” Braun said. “There’s a lot to improve on.” “We talked about this last night,” he added. “(Self) just told us that over this break period there’s a lot of times when his team separates a little bit from the others. We have a lot to get better at defensively. There’s a lot of stuff we got to tighten up.”
Reuniting with former Jayhawk guard Latrell Jossell
Former Kansas guard Latrell Jossell transferred to SFA after wrapping up his freshman season with the Jayhawks last year. Lightfoot recalled Jossell’s performance and talked about meeting his former teammate on the floor in different colors.
“Latrell played really well,” Lightfoot said. “He made some big shots down at the end, but he’s done that. You guys didn’t get to see it as much, but he did okay in practice and stuff like that. He played well, made some big shots. Excited to see him play and it was good to see him again.”
Braun connected with Jossell as well. The junior said there was plenty of chatter happening on the floor.
“It was awesome,” Braun said. “I just got to see him out there and talk to him. He was always great for us. It’s good to see him healthy. I’m so proud of him, he played well today. If you know anything about Latrell, the guy never stops talking.”