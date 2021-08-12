Notebook: Mayberry, Betts looking to clean up defense

Deuce Mayberry and Nate Betts are well aware of the task at hand here in Lawrence.

The pair were included in the Big 12's worst defense last season and will be looking to promote more impactful changes this season under the new coaching staff.

Kansas lost a pair of talented corners, Kyle Mayberry and Karon Prunty, to the transfer portal this past offseason.

After major shifts on both the roster and the coaching end, regrouping and laying out the foundation for fall camp was the next best step for the program.

Sophomore cornerback Deuce Mayberry is glad to be back on the practice field and says things are feeling more leveled this August.

"Camp is just going great. I love it, everybody's flying around making a plays," Mayberry said. "It's different because the game is slowing down for me, everything's feeling more natural and I feel like I'm playing faster."

Deuce also would comment on his older brother Kyle's decision to transfer away and what it's been like not having him at camp.

"In the locker room is definitely different, but when I'm on the field we 're all locked in so it's the same," He said. "I let him my and my parents figure that situation out and I just continue playing."