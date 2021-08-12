Notebook: Mayberry, Betts looking to clean up defense
Deuce Mayberry and Nate Betts are well aware of the task at hand here in Lawrence.
The pair were included in the Big 12's worst defense last season and will be looking to promote more impactful changes this season under the new coaching staff.
Kansas lost a pair of talented corners, Kyle Mayberry and Karon Prunty, to the transfer portal this past offseason.
After major shifts on both the roster and the coaching end, regrouping and laying out the foundation for fall camp was the next best step for the program.
Sophomore cornerback Deuce Mayberry is glad to be back on the practice field and says things are feeling more leveled this August.
"Camp is just going great. I love it, everybody's flying around making a plays," Mayberry said. "It's different because the game is slowing down for me, everything's feeling more natural and I feel like I'm playing faster."
Deuce also would comment on his older brother Kyle's decision to transfer away and what it's been like not having him at camp.
"In the locker room is definitely different, but when I'm on the field we 're all locked in so it's the same," He said. "I let him my and my parents figure that situation out and I just continue playing."
Growing behind Coach Jackson
The returning backfield will need to rely on incoming talent this season, which will make for many learning experiences as the season gets underway.
But Deuce Mayberry is excited about the younger corners getting some action and working with the receiving corp to challenge each other.
"Young guys came in listen to Coach Jackson and are following our steps to get better," Mayberry said. "All receivers have been doing a great job of perfecting their craft. So I feel that you know, they're all good. They all have their little skill that they're good at. And we're all competing."
He believes corner's coach Chevis Jackson will have an impact on the incoming class and their ability to become competitive, college-level defenders.
The Oklahoma-native would share his respect for Coach Jackson, who's gearing up for his third season at Kansas.
"My relationship with coach Jackson has been great," he said. "He's helped me with almost everything. Coming out of high school, I didn't really know a lot. I came to college, He put a lot of things on me fast, and I had to pick it up quick."
Something to prove
Super-senior linebacker Nate Betts has played a lot of college football. Since his arrival in 2018, he's seen leadership from all angles.
For his final year, he'll be coached by longtime Leipold staffer Chris Simpson.
Betts opened up about the changes he's seeing under Simpson and the mentality being driven home as the second week of fall camp wraps up.
"He's more aggressive, and that's how I like how the linebacker's coach because the linebackers supposed to be aggressive," Betts said. "He makes sure all the little things are correct you know, he goes around there and surveys the field, makes sure you stand back, makes sure your helmet's not on the ground."
The direction from new coaches is focused on following through, doing things the right way, and improving as a unit.
Being a part of the new culture gives Betts the chance to prove his worth on the college stage and he says there's a job to finish.
"I just feel like I have unfinished business," He said. "I came here to play for KU and I'm gonna finish it through. I'm gonna give it my all. I'm gonna try to be the best person I can be. Best teammate, best captain, you know, I'm trying to give it my all and do everything I can for this team."