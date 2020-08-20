JayhawkSlant - Notebook: Miles likes coaching staff, ready for season

When Les Miles met with the media it didn’t take long to figure out the hot topic to start off was the Covid-19 pandemic.

Miles began his press conference with a statement and an update on testing.

“We've tested 117 people on our team and 40 who are positive or were positive currently,” Miles said. “In other words, everybody is up for practice and everybody is up for what would be a game if we were to play soon. We have multiple protocols. In other words, the opportunity that a young man that comes up with a cardio issue, we can send him into an MRI. That's another protocol that we've worked on. We're excited with the position that we're in and the opportunity for us to play to win.”

The biggest news for the program and the Big 12 came when the leaders voted to move forward with football. Before that happened, everything was on pause and the coaches were waiting for an end result.

Now the Big 12 has a direction and plan to play football this fall.

“We're creatures of habit and we look at what is the upcoming event,” Miles said. "We scrimmage on Tuesday, we scrimmage on Monday, okay. We're putting ourselves in a position to play a game. Prior to that, the schedule was very difficult to see and prepare for. I think our players had fatigue, but I think that as we get closer and closer to game day, I think there's some enjoyment that we have a game to play in a competitive fever, if you will, that this is our opportunity.”