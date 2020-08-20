JayhawkSlant - Notebook: Miles likes coaching staff, ready for season

Notebook: Miles likes coaching staff, ready for season
When Les Miles met with the media it didn’t take long to figure out the hot topic to start off was the Covid-19 pandemic.
Miles began his press conference with a statement and an update on testing.
“We've tested 117 people on our team and 40 who are positive or were positive currently,” Miles said. “In other words, everybody is up for practice and everybody is up for what would be a game if we were to play soon. We have multiple protocols. In other words, the opportunity that a young man that comes up with a cardio issue, we can send him into an MRI. That's another protocol that we've worked on. We're excited with the position that we're in and the opportunity for us to play to win.”
The biggest news for the program and the Big 12 came when the leaders voted to move forward with football. Before that happened, everything was on pause and the coaches were waiting for an end result.
Now the Big 12 has a direction and plan to play football this fall.
“We're creatures of habit and we look at what is the upcoming event,” Miles said. "We scrimmage on Tuesday, we scrimmage on Monday, okay. We're putting ourselves in a position to play a game. Prior to that, the schedule was very difficult to see and prepare for. I think our players had fatigue, but I think that as we get closer and closer to game day, I think there's some enjoyment that we have a game to play in a competitive fever, if you will, that this is our opportunity.”
Miles like make-up of staff additions
Miles touched on the new coaches that have joined his staff and also added the coordinators have had a year to get their systems in.
Brent Dearmon took over halfway through the season last year and D.J. Eliot will be going into his second, full season.
Miles thinks the changes on his coaching staff roster will net a positive result.
“We made some changes and we've got some great coaches,” Miles said. “Dearmon is doing to do a better job. He did a great job a year ago. I think he'll do a better job this year at offensive coordinator. I think D.J. Eliot will have another year of improvement. Our special teams guy is Jonathan Wallace. We're going to make some changes and there's going to be a different culture here, but that stinking virus has had some effect.”
Harris status still up in the air
There is still no update on Corione Harris. The cornerback from Louisiana has started 14 games in his first two years, but has been out of action so far in fall camp.
“He's working to untangle himself in this legal web,” Miles said. “I think at some point in time we will be have more knowledge. What we're looking for him is finishing of his responsibilities and for him to be untangled. If that's the case, then we might add him to our roster and bring him in with us. If that's not the case, we move on.”