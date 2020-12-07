JayhawkSlant - Notebook: Miles on Texas, injuries, super seniors

Les Miles believes the game against Texas this weekend has a good chance of being played as scheduled. Texas announced on Sunday they were pausing team workouts due to positive Covid-19 tests in the program. Miles was asked if by chance the game wasn’t played, could it be scheduled another date. “I do not know that possibility,” he said. “What I have concerned myself with today is a very talented Texas team, and I've not spent a lot of time on the potentials of next weekend, the weekend after. I would think that they would have a difficult time with a close to Christmas date, but I think the conference knows best.” As far as the latest testing goes, Miles said his team is in good shape so far. “I think we're in a decent spot to continue playing and practice in preparation for the Texas game,” Miles said. “I think we have the eight, seven, maybe a little higher than that number on those (OL) guys, which all of those numbers are numbers that allow us to continue to compete.”

Quarterback battle will resume in practice

Les Miles expects Kenny Logan and Taiwan Berryhill to be ready for the Texas game

Miles Kendrick started against Texas Tech and went start to finish playing every snap. Last week Miles said the starting quarterback job would come down to practice performance. He is sticking with the same line this week. However, he was pleased with the way Kendrick played in Lubbock. “I think we'll look at this week in practice, and see the competition and see how it goes,” Miles said. “He (Kendrick) was very, good last week. We'll have to see if he continues that pace.”

Moving forward with super seniors and players returning

With the off-season approaching quickly, Miles said there will be a lot of areas they have to evaluate. One of those is deciding what seniors to ask back, and who might want to return. The NCAA ruled no player will lose eligibility and that includes senior who would be labeled a “super senior.” Just because everyone is allowed to return, doesn’t man an invitation will be extended. “I think anywhere from five to eight is a good number and certainly, it's got to be one that our players want to be considered and want to come back,” Miles said. “That's the key piece. And then you could see some of those guys that we'd like to get back.”

Good news on the injury front