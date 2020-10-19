JayhawkSlant - Notebook: Miles on the QB, offensive line, and KSU

In what has been a constant theme all season the Jayhawks will enter the practice week, against their in-state rival, with questions at the quarterback spot.

Kansas has started three different quarterbacks this season and there is still some question who could get the nod against Kansas State.

Last week Brent Dearmon came right out on Monday and announced Miles Kendrick the starter. This week didn’t have that same result.

What we do know is Kendrick is the only healthy quarterback.

“Miles Kendrick is healthy and capable,” Les Miles said. “It's interesting, he made about three or four quality reads that he has to execute. He's going to be the kind of guy that will in time get it right. And, and we look forward to the development that he has this week as we get ready to play for this in a rivalry game.”

Both Jalon Daniels and Thomas MacVittie remain a question mark. Miles was hoping to see what Daniels can do this week and if he is able to compete.

“Jalon Daniels needs a good week of work and see how he looks in the back end,” he said. “So not ready to say that he's ready to play. MacVittie might get a series or two. We'd like to see him again over a week before we make that decision. We are nicked up there at that position, there's no question.”

MacVittie continues to battle a shoulder injury he sustained in the Coastal Carolina game and he has yet to take a snap since the first week.