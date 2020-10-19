JayhawkSlant - Notebook: Miles on the QB, offensive line, and KSU

Notebook: Miles on the QB, offensive line, and KSU
In what has been a constant theme all season the Jayhawks will enter the practice week, against their in-state rival, with questions at the quarterback spot.
Kansas has started three different quarterbacks this season and there is still some question who could get the nod against Kansas State.
Last week Brent Dearmon came right out on Monday and announced Miles Kendrick the starter. This week didn’t have that same result.
What we do know is Kendrick is the only healthy quarterback.
“Miles Kendrick is healthy and capable,” Les Miles said. “It's interesting, he made about three or four quality reads that he has to execute. He's going to be the kind of guy that will in time get it right. And, and we look forward to the development that he has this week as we get ready to play for this in a rivalry game.”
Both Jalon Daniels and Thomas MacVittie remain a question mark. Miles was hoping to see what Daniels can do this week and if he is able to compete.
“Jalon Daniels needs a good week of work and see how he looks in the back end,” he said. “So not ready to say that he's ready to play. MacVittie might get a series or two. We'd like to see him again over a week before we make that decision. We are nicked up there at that position, there's no question.”
MacVittie continues to battle a shoulder injury he sustained in the Coastal Carolina game and he has yet to take a snap since the first week.
Miles says the OL is being coached well
One of the positions that continues to be under the microscope is the offensive line. That unit just hasn’t been able to put together a solid game and last week they tried mixing up the rotation.
Adagio Lopeti moved into the starting job at right tackle replacing Earl Bostick. The coaches tried to change things up coming off a bye week and Miles likes the way they are being coached.
“It's not an easy thing,” Miles said about the OL. “I think they're coached well, they're young in spots, and I think that they have ability to play. So, I think we coach hard and keep coaching. I can remember the first year with Bill McCartney, and he would say, ‘Just put your head down and work’, and that's what we did. And that's what we'll do here, and it's something that these guys will accept and enjoy.”
Looking ahead to the Sunflower Showdown
Miles and Kansas State head coach Chris Klieman were hired in the same season. Last year was their first head-to-head game and Kansas State walked out of Lawrence with a 38-10 win.
Kansas State has started 4-1 and appeared in the Top 25 this week.
“He's done a great job,” Miles said. “He made an adjustment to that quarterback and made his responsible calls really work. He's executing a quality piece of football.”
The Wildcats are a 19-point favorite and Miles knows what kind of team awaits them in the rivalry game.
“I can tell you that it's a quality football team that we're playing and an opportunity for us to match a very quality football team and play to win,” he said. “I think that's kind of the opportunity that we have in front of us.”