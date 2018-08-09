On Wednesday news came out that Jacobi Lott a true freshman from Tascosa (Tex) was taken away from the practice field by ambulance.

As of Thursday afternoon David Beaty didn’t have an update on Lott’s condition.

“Due to privacy concerns at this time, the only thing we can share is Jacobi is stable,” Beaty said. “He's responding normally and continuing to be evaluated. Jacobi's parents are here. They got up here last night, and they're with him now.”

Over the last four years Beaty has always talked how player’s safety is priority to his staff.

One reason dates back to 1994 when Cally Belcher died due to a brain aneurysm while playing at Stephen F Austin. At the time he was dating Raynee Beaty, who is David Beaty’s wife. Beaty has always talked during press conferences about making sure players are safe and have the proper medical support available.

“I've said many times before, our players' health and well-being, that's our top priority, and it always has been,” Beaty said. “That's somebody's family treasure. We look at it that way, and it's our family treasures too, every single one of them, all 115 of them. Jacobi is in great hands. Not good, I'm talking about great. And if we're able to share more information, we will do so, I can assure you.”