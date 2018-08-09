Notebook: No update on Lott's status, Beaty almost hired Vollmar in past
On Wednesday news came out that Jacobi Lott a true freshman from Tascosa (Tex) was taken away from the practice field by ambulance.
As of Thursday afternoon David Beaty didn’t have an update on Lott’s condition.
“Due to privacy concerns at this time, the only thing we can share is Jacobi is stable,” Beaty said. “He's responding normally and continuing to be evaluated. Jacobi's parents are here. They got up here last night, and they're with him now.”
Over the last four years Beaty has always talked how player’s safety is priority to his staff.
One reason dates back to 1994 when Cally Belcher died due to a brain aneurysm while playing at Stephen F Austin. At the time he was dating Raynee Beaty, who is David Beaty’s wife. Beaty has always talked during press conferences about making sure players are safe and have the proper medical support available.
“I've said many times before, our players' health and well-being, that's our top priority, and it always has been,” Beaty said. “That's somebody's family treasure. We look at it that way, and it's our family treasures too, every single one of them, all 115 of them. Jacobi is in great hands. Not good, I'm talking about great. And if we're able to share more information, we will do so, I can assure you.”
Beaty is familiar with Vollmar who should arrive next week
Beaty welcomed the news that Mike Vollmar will be joining the athletic department as a Senior Associate AD for Football Administration.
Vollmar is expected to arrive in Lawrence soon. Vollmar has worked at Michigan State, Alabama, Tennessee, and Michigan among several other places. Vollmar knows several coaches on the football staff and Beaty has already had the chance to speak with him.
“He's got great experience,” Beaty said. “I know he's going to help us move the program forward. I'm looking forward to working with him. Our conversations have been terrific. I know he's excited to get here”
Beaty is also familiar with Vollmar and was interested in bringing him on staff.
“I know a lot about him just by the number of times that we've come in contact through the guys that we work with,” Beaty said. “We were actually going to bring him here a couple of years ago just to do some consulting with us as we were kind of building our program.”
140- play scrimmage on tap for Saturday
This Saturday should tell a lot in determining position battles and even more importantly the quarterback spot.
The team has been practicing in pads but this Saturday the contact will be a full-go and referees on the field treating it like a game atmosphere.
“We've got a scrimmage Saturday,” he said. “This is our second day in pads. After Saturday, we should know a whole lot more. It will be about a 135, 140-play scrimmage. We'll know a lot more after Saturday.”
Beaty said going into fall camp he wanted to narrow the quarterback competition down to two fairly soon. He can’t say if that will happen after the scrimmage but it could play a factor.
“We'd like to do that,” Beaty said on cutting the group down. “Like I said, we won't trim it just to make everybody happy. We're going to trim it when it naturally occurs. It's not about happiness. It's about doing the right thing.”