Notebook: Ochai Agbaji and KJ Adams share takeaways from Texas Tech win

A quick turnaround from the Kansas State road trip wasn’t enough to catch No. 5 Kansas off guard on Big Monday, as the Jayhawks fended off No. 13 Texas Tech in double-overtime to earn its sixth Big 12 win of the season.

Freshman KJ Adams’ putback basket with less than 1:00 to go arguably pushed Kansas over the hump, followed up by a pair of free throws from teammate Christian Braun to place KU up by 3 (94-91) with just 0:09 before a missed three from TTU’s Terrence Shannon sealed the win.

“This is why I came here,” Adams said. “For big games like that and have incredible moments like that I can tell people down the road.”

“I'm just grateful for my teammates for giving me the positivity to not even allow me to get scared or frightened by the big moment,” he added. “I'd like to just thank all of them for all they did. It was just really fun playing with my brothers in the court.”

If it weren’t for senior Ochai Agbaji’s 37 points, it could’ve been a very different story for the Jayhawks. The KU leading scorer posted a career-high 7-12 makes from behind the arc.

Hitting the three-pointer that sent the game into its second overtime, Agbaji recalls talking the moment over with Braun in the locker room.

“I was telling CB after the game in the locker room, I was like whether we're like down five, down three, don't count us out,” Agbaji said. “We have the offensive ability and defensive mindset to get stops and also get a good shot and be aggressive and put pressure on you.”