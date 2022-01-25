Notebook: Ochai Agbaji and KJ Adams share takeaways from Texas Tech win
A quick turnaround from the Kansas State road trip wasn’t enough to catch No. 5 Kansas off guard on Big Monday, as the Jayhawks fended off No. 13 Texas Tech in double-overtime to earn its sixth Big 12 win of the season.
Freshman KJ Adams’ putback basket with less than 1:00 to go arguably pushed Kansas over the hump, followed up by a pair of free throws from teammate Christian Braun to place KU up by 3 (94-91) with just 0:09 before a missed three from TTU’s Terrence Shannon sealed the win.
“This is why I came here,” Adams said. “For big games like that and have incredible moments like that I can tell people down the road.”
“I'm just grateful for my teammates for giving me the positivity to not even allow me to get scared or frightened by the big moment,” he added. “I'd like to just thank all of them for all they did. It was just really fun playing with my brothers in the court.”
If it weren’t for senior Ochai Agbaji’s 37 points, it could’ve been a very different story for the Jayhawks. The KU leading scorer posted a career-high 7-12 makes from behind the arc.
Hitting the three-pointer that sent the game into its second overtime, Agbaji recalls talking the moment over with Braun in the locker room.
“I was telling CB after the game in the locker room, I was like whether we're like down five, down three, don't count us out,” Agbaji said. “We have the offensive ability and defensive mindset to get stops and also get a good shot and be aggressive and put pressure on you.”
Adams talks positive surroundings
After getting the start a couple of weeks ago vs. Iowa State, Adams found himself thrown into the fight Monday night against a proven Texas Tech program. But he wasn’t alone for those 17 minutes either, and the freshman credited teammate Mitch Lightfoot for lifting the team-up.
“Mitch is probably the best influencer on the team for me,” Adams said. “He always tells me just to make sure if I know the play, he gives me confidence (and) tells me ‘you got this, you got this and just he gives me the confidence to do what I do.”
Also getting back in his stride was super senior Remy Martin, who Adams was glad to have flying around the floor by his side.
“Remy is a very important person to our team,” Adams said. “I think he did a great job today and once he gets back going, I think he's going to be good. I think it's a turnaround for him, so I think he's gonna do good he's next couple of games.”
Agbaji boosts his NPOTY stock
Cementing himself as a top candidate for National Player of the Year Monday night, Agbaji says he’s playing the way he always has.
The senior complimented his team’s ability to back him up and allow him to play at full speed.
“That's the way I am,” Agbaji said. “That's the way I'm just gonna stay. I'm not going to be like over here glowing about it. I'm always gonna give the credit to my teammates because you know, I wouldn't have gotten any of those points without them.”
Kicking off a tough stretch of games against Kentucky, Iowa State, and Baylor, Kansas will be heading into these matchups with experience in tight-nit finishes. Agbaji knows those tests will benefit the KU squad as they round the corner into February.
“It actually helped us tonight because we have been in that position before,” Agbaji said.
“I think it was our first overtime game of the season,” he added. “It was kind of just a different aspect but still kind to play in that stretch time, like closing time, we're really focused and locked in on executing and getting stops. It has helped us a lot playing those games.”
