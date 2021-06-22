Notebook: Parker Leise ready for round two
The Kansas coaches have been hitting the camp circuit to evaluate prospects and that includes hosting their own camps. They have used a combination of events on campus and satellite camps to get an up-close look at recruits.
One player they will get to see again is Parker Leise, a 2023 quarterback from Shawnee Mission East.
Leise attended the KU camp last week and wants to show the coaches more of what he can do.
“I just came off of 13 straight days of camp, a 13-day college camp schedule and East high school camp,” he said. “So, I was a bit off in my mechanics. Usually, it's not a big problem for me, but it affected my performance Tuesday and I'm going to be coming back on the 23rd and I'll be ready for it.”
Leise has been hitting the camp circuit hard since the beginning of June. His arm has been getting a workout and he said he has doing all of the proper arm care.
To start June, he went to Georgia and then to Iowa State. After that he attended camps at Missouri, Nebraska, and Wisconsin. He performed at a mega camp in Dallas. He went back to Missouri for a second time and a camp at Kansas State.
He’s ready to go back to Kansas and work with Jim Zebrowski.
“He knows his stuff and I was just so glad to be able to see what it's like being coached under him,” Leise said. “I really liked some of the things that he was coaching me. I was able to learn a lot from a different point of view that he was giving me, and I really enjoy working out with him.”
Brian Allen gets offer after camp performance
The coaches have also used satellite camps to watch several players. One event was in Chicago where they watched defensive end Brian Allen.
After evaluating his camp performance Allen picked up an offer from the Jayhawks.
“They saw me at the North Central Camp, and I was doing good,” Allen said. “I showed out. The coaches were there, and they introduced themselves to me. I met the head coach and everything, so that was great.
“They pretty much told me there that they got an offer waiting for me. They took some film of me, and they went back, shared it with their d-line coach and he liked it. I got that call a few days later with the offer.”
Allen talked to Kansas defensive coordinator Brian Borland how he would fit into the Jayhawks scheme.
“One of the points was with my size right now, it's kind of a question mark whether I'll play inside at defensive tackle or outside at defensive end,” he said. “But I think they see me as a defensive end because of my speed coming off the edge.”
Allen got to talk with head coach Lance Leipold, who attended the camp. Leipold hinted an offer may be coming when they spoke.
“He was telling me about a little bit of his background, how he was at Buffalo and then now this is his first year at Kansas,” Allen said. “It was good meeting him and talking with him. He's the one who told me that they have an offer coming my way.”
Allen moved from Illinois to St. Thomas More Prep earlier in the year.