Notebook: Parker Leise ready for round two

The Kansas coaches have been hitting the camp circuit to evaluate prospects and that includes hosting their own camps. They have used a combination of events on campus and satellite camps to get an up-close look at recruits.

One player they will get to see again is Parker Leise, a 2023 quarterback from Shawnee Mission East.

Leise attended the KU camp last week and wants to show the coaches more of what he can do.

“I just came off of 13 straight days of camp, a 13-day college camp schedule and East high school camp,” he said. “So, I was a bit off in my mechanics. Usually, it's not a big problem for me, but it affected my performance Tuesday and I'm going to be coming back on the 23rd and I'll be ready for it.”

Leise has been hitting the camp circuit hard since the beginning of June. His arm has been getting a workout and he said he has doing all of the proper arm care.

To start June, he went to Georgia and then to Iowa State. After that he attended camps at Missouri, Nebraska, and Wisconsin. He performed at a mega camp in Dallas. He went back to Missouri for a second time and a camp at Kansas State.

He’s ready to go back to Kansas and work with Jim Zebrowski.

“He knows his stuff and I was just so glad to be able to see what it's like being coached under him,” Leise said. “I really liked some of the things that he was coaching me. I was able to learn a lot from a different point of view that he was giving me, and I really enjoy working out with him.”