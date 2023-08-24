Notebook: Players moving into game week schedule
Head Coach Lance Leipold and the Jayhawks are just over a week out from their opening game against Missouri State on Sept. 1.
As the season nears, Leipold is closing in on who his specialists will be, explained how the game week schedule will look like and was excited about the depth that the defense could potentially see this season.
Update on special teams
The addition of Sean Snyder, who is serving as a special assistant to Leipold, is bringing hope to Leipold that the special teams units are set to improve for the upcoming year.
Snyder spent more than 20 years under his father, Bill, at Kansas State working with special teams, where the Wildcats excelled in the third phase of the game.
Snyder is joined by a number of staffers that have done well in the special teams realm, as Zac Barton and Aaron Miller joined the staff at the conclusion of last season as well. Leipold recognized Barton’s work as the special teams coordinator at Kent State.
“I still have nightmares about a game against Kent (State) where the wheels fell off for us and a lot of that had to do with special teams.”
The game Leipold is referencing involved Barton’s special teams units recovering a surprise onside kick, blocking a punt, and making a field goal as time expired all within the fourth quarter against Leipold’s Buffalo team. Kent State scored 24 unanswered to win 30-27 with the help of the boost their special teams units provided.
Leipold is not ready to make his decision on who his starters are going to be, but has a lot of potential places he can use different guys.
“I think Tabor [Allen] has been the best I've seen in field goals, but we like him concentrating on the kickoff,” Leipold said.
Meanwhile, Seth Keller and Owen Piepergerdes appear to be in the competition for field goals and extra points, but Leipold thinks they may both come in handy.
"With Owen, we got a lefty as well,” Leipold said. “So it's kind of like a bullpen. You can kind of go to the righty or the lefty.”
“I feel like our field goal game is a lot more stable than it was last year"
Overall outlook on schedule as team enters game week
The Jayhawks are starting in a unique fashion this season, as they won’t play a Saturday home game until Sept. 23 against BYU. With the first two games occurring on Fridays, the game week schedule differs slightly from what a Saturday game would look like.
“Monday, Tuesday of next week will be our heavy work days,” Leipold said. “Kind of hit everything up on Wednesday and Thursday will be a walk through and to the hotel.”
Leipold also mentioned that they didn’t practice on Wednesday and that they will be back at it on Thursday with a mock game coming on Friday. The players also started class on Monday, meaning the mock game they are doing is going to feel similar to the opening night game on the routine front.
“I've been at places where your first week of school is your game week and that kind of throws you off sometimes,” Leipold said.
The coaching staff will give the players off on Saturday, just like they will after that game as they start preparation for Illinois.
Leipold also talked about planning out how to utilize the new locker room during pregame and halftime, and incorporating night practices during fall camp. He wants to make sure that when game one comes, there aren’t any hiccups on any small things that could turn major.
Leipold pleased with defensive depth
The talk of fall camp on the defensive side of the ball has been the development and implementation of JB Brown and Cornell Wheeler. With Taiwan Berryhill being limited during parts of camp, Brown has emerged as a guy who could step in. Wheeler has started to make things work at Kansas after a slow start to his career.
The defensive line has added plenty of new pieces and is expecting more out of players who were in limited roles last season. The front seven should be rotating a lot, especially in the early weeks according to Leipold.
“I still like the rotational guys,” Leipold said. “I can't rattle off all four guys up front at you know, four tackles or four ends. It might be five or six and situationally, I think guys are gonna show that they can help this football team,”
The secondary, while seeming very top-heavy with players the caliber of Cobee Bryant and Kenny Logan, is also looking like they’ll have some quality depth.
“I really like some of our young defensive backs, and how they've grown,” Leipold said. “I know we've got a lot of experience but as we've come out of this first month, I like where the future of that position is developing as well and, and that's exciting.”