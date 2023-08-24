Head Coach Lance Leipold and the Jayhawks are just over a week out from their opening game against Missouri State on Sept. 1.

As the season nears, Leipold is closing in on who his specialists will be, explained how the game week schedule will look like and was excited about the depth that the defense could potentially see this season.





Update on special teams

The addition of Sean Snyder, who is serving as a special assistant to Leipold, is bringing hope to Leipold that the special teams units are set to improve for the upcoming year.

Snyder spent more than 20 years under his father, Bill, at Kansas State working with special teams, where the Wildcats excelled in the third phase of the game.

Snyder is joined by a number of staffers that have done well in the special teams realm, as Zac Barton and Aaron Miller joined the staff at the conclusion of last season as well. Leipold recognized Barton’s work as the special teams coordinator at Kent State.

“I still have nightmares about a game against Kent (State) where the wheels fell off for us and a lot of that had to do with special teams.”

The game Leipold is referencing involved Barton’s special teams units recovering a surprise onside kick, blocking a punt, and making a field goal as time expired all within the fourth quarter against Leipold’s Buffalo team. Kent State scored 24 unanswered to win 30-27 with the help of the boost their special teams units provided.

Leipold is not ready to make his decision on who his starters are going to be, but has a lot of potential places he can use different guys.

“I think Tabor [Allen] has been the best I've seen in field goals, but we like him concentrating on the kickoff,” Leipold said.

Meanwhile, Seth Keller and Owen Piepergerdes appear to be in the competition for field goals and extra points, but Leipold thinks they may both come in handy.

"With Owen, we got a lefty as well,” Leipold said. “So it's kind of like a bullpen. You can kind of go to the righty or the lefty.”

“I feel like our field goal game is a lot more stable than it was last year"

